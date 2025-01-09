Airline Sues Passenger for $15K Over Alleged Disruptive Behavior

An airline has had it with unruly passengers, taking one to court for causing a flight delay. Looks like this traveler’s next destination might be… the courtroom.

Ryanair announced on Wednesday that it is pursuing legal action against a passenger, seeking over $15,000 in damages. The lawsuit follows an incident where a flight from Dublin to Lanzarote was forced to divert to Porto, Portugal, resulting in an overnight delay.

The disrupted flight in April last year carried 160 passengers on board.

Ryanair has announced that it has initiated legal action in the Irish Circuit Court. The company is seeking to recover over $15,000 in damages. The airline claims these costs, which include overnight accommodations, passenger expenses, and landing fees, were incurred due to the disruptive behavior of a passenger.

The company seeks to recoup these expenses directly from the passenger.

The action was accompanied by a clear warning to others considering flying with the Ireland-based ultra-low-cost carrier. The airline framed it as part of a broader crackdown on “major misconduct.”

“It is unacceptable that passengers–many of whom are heading away with family or friends to enjoy a relaxing Summer holiday–are suffering unnecessary disruption and reduced holiday time as a result of one unruly passenger’s behavior,” Ryanair’s statement cautioned.

Meanwhile, the specific actions of the unidentified passenger were not disclosed.

“This demonstrates just one of the many consequences that passengers who disrupt flights will face as part of Ryanair’s zero-tolerance policy. We hope this action will deter further disruptive behavior on flights so that passengers and crew can travel in a comfortable and respectful environment,” the statement added.

Under EU rules, passengers can get compensation if their flight is canceled or delayed by three hours or more. This also covers free hotel stays when necessary.

The Suing Airline’s CEO Recently Weighed in on Trouble-Making Passengers

In August, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary suggested that airports should limit passengers to two alcoholic drinks per boarding pass.

O’Leary stated that intoxicated passengers were no longer simply passing out or stumbling as they once did. Instead, the presence of “tablets and powder” has contributed to far more aggressive behavior. The CEO pointed out it’s often targeted at both the crew and fellow passengers.

The CEO also insisted that attacks were occurring on a weekly basis.

“Passengers fighting with each other is now a growing trend on board the aircraft,” O’Leary told The Telegraph.

“We are seeing record numbers. We and most of the airlines around Europe are seeing a spike upwards, particularly this summer, of disgruntled passengers onboard,” O’Leary also said last August on The Independent’s travel podcast.