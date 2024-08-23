Airline Passenger Arrested After Opening Emergency Exit, Walking on Plane’s Wing and Engine

Another airline incident has occurred. And of all the airline mishaps over the past few months, this one is indeed the scariest. A passenger who was aboard an Australian flight opened the emergency exit door. While the plane was still en route.

Man Arrested After Opening Emergency Exit Door

The passenger who caused the melee has been arrested.

“A passenger has been arrested by federal police. After opening the emergency exit upon arrival at Melbourne Airport,” News 9 AU wrote.

“Jetstar flight JQ507, which departed Sydney, had arrived at a gate. When the man opened the exit, sending the slide out the side of the plane.”

Airline Passenger Recalls Frightening Incident

Audrey Varghese, who was on the flight said her heart “sank immediately,” upon realizing that the door was open.

“The man was exhibiting some quite strange behavior,” Varghese said.

“As soon as the plane started coming to a stop, he immediately got up and charged to where the emergency exit row is.

In the process, he was shoving people, causing a bit of a commotion, ripped open the emergency door, and the slide was deployed and he jumped off the plane. It just happened very quickly. It was really shocking, to be honest.

Australian police say that they are still investigating the incident.