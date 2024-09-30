Aftermath-of-enormous-chemical-plant-fire-captured-in-shocking-photos

On Sunday, September 29th, a large chemical fire broke out at a BioLab facility in Conyers, Georgia. There are currently evacuations and shelter-in-place orders in effect due to the aftermath of the fire.

According to 11Alive, officials said the fire started at around 5 a.m. after a sprinkler malfunctioned and reacted with a “water-reactive material”. The fire was most likely worsened by the chemicals already on the premises, which the facility used to make pool and spa treatments.

The enormous clouds of smoke could apparently be seen miles from the facility as nearby residents shared photos on social media. In addition to the smoke, some residents are also finding debris nearly 20 miles away from the fire itself.

11Alive also reported that the fire had initially been contained on Sunday morning, but reignited later in the afternoon. Emergency teams were able to re-contain the fire around 3:30-4 p.m. on Sunday.

Chemical Fire Aftermath: Evacuation and Shelter-In-Place Advisory

According to CNN, around 17,000 people were evacuated from the area on Sunday. It’s also reported that around 90,000 people have been given a shelter-in-place advisory.

Residents have been told to keep their windows shut and stay inside as potential harmful chemicals could still be in the air. Air quality surveys were conducted and detected the harmful chemical chlorine still lingering around the facility.

While officials work to remove the reactive chemical, a local area emergency remains. Several roads and facilities in Rockdale County are still closed to the public. Officials continue to urge residents to stay indoors as The Environmental Protection Agency monitors the area’s air quality.