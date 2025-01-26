After Baring All at 62, Demi Moore’s New Approach to Movie Role Offers Revealed

Demi Moore is finally gaining the recognition she deserves after her role in the critically acclaimed film The Substance. The actress won her first Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy along with her first Oscar nomination.

Moore received a lot of praise for her performance, especially since it required full nudity at the age of 62. According to a source, the actress has been “flooded with scripts” since the film’s release, but most likely won’t be baring it all on screen again.

“Many of the scripts coming in require her to bare her body again,” a source told the Daily Mail. “But she’s not so sure if she wants to do it again. Demi believes there comes a time when you need to just say no.”

The source continued, “If the most amazing script comes her way and there’s a nude scene, she’ll negotiate just how much she is willing to reveal.”

In The Substance, Moore played the character of Elisabeth Sparkle, an actress being phased out of fame due to her age. Moore’s character then decides to take a black market drug that creates a younger version of herself. The young star is played by Margaret Qualley.

“The fact is she was very brave to do it in her sixties, but it was for a project she 100 percent believed in,” the insider added. “At the same time, she felt very vulnerable. It’s doubtful she’ll do it again, despite the fact she’s really proud of her body.”

Demi Moore Was Once Referred To As A “Popcorn Actress”

During Moore’s Golden Globe speech, she revealed that 30 years ago a producer had labeled her a “popcorn actress.” The actress said that the comment “corroded her over time”, causing her to reevaluate her worth as an actress.

“At that time I made that mean that this wasn’t something that I was allowed to have, that I could do movies that were successful, that made a lot of money, but that I couldn’t be acknowledged,” the actress said during her speech.

She continued, “I bought in, and I believed that, and that corroded me over time, to the point where I thought a few years ago that maybe this was it – maybe I was complete, maybe I’ve done what I was supposed to do.”

Moore then said that she then received the “magical, bold, courageous, out of the box, absolutely bonkers’ script for The Substance.”

She added, “The universe told me that you’re not done.”

The Oscar’s will be held on Sunday March 2nd at 7 p.m. EST.