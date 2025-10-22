After 7 Years of Marriage, Bravo Reality TV Couple Calls It Quits

Another Bravo couple’s “happily ever after” bites the dust: Seven years of reality TV marriage, now just a showmance memory.

Videos by Suggest

Shahs of Sunset star Mercedes “MJ” Javid has filed for divorce from her husband, Tommy Feight, citing irreconcilable differences, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

According to the filing, Javid listed their date of separation as October 17. The outlet reports that she is seeking to block the court from awarding spousal support to either party. The 53-year-old is also requesting sole legal and physical custody of their 6-year-old son, Shams. A divorce hearing is scheduled for December 18.

Bravo couple Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid and Tommy Feight have called it quits. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

No official word from the former Bravo couple on the split just yet. However, Javid did offer a rather prescient Instagram post a month prior. On September 30, she captioned the video: “Prioritize your dreams, manifest your goals, change is beautiful, growth is necessary.”

The footage offered a peek into what looked like a chic bachelorette pad. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot a mysterious man (a potential new flame?) texting by the pool.

Meanwhile, Feight last appeared on Javid’s social media in August when she promoted an episode of their joint podcast, Till The Dirt.

The Former Couple’s Romance was Well Documented on Bravo’s ‘Shahs of Sunset’

Beyond social media, the former couple’s romance and 2018 wedding were documented on Shahs of Sunset. Their marriage, along with Feight’s turbulent relationship with Javid’s lifelong best friend Reza Farahan—including the aftermath of the 2019 restraining order Farahan filed against him—was also a major plot point in the series.

Tommy Feight and Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid are pictured here on the ‘A Very MJ Wedding’ episode of Bravo’s ‘Shahs of Sunset.’ (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Javid and Feight married in April 2018, and their son was born one year later, in April 2019. The couple met on Tinder, then became engaged in 2015 after dating for over a year.