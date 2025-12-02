After 26 Years, Disney World Begins Shutdown and Transformation of Beloved Ride

Where dreams come true? More like dream on…Looks like some veteran rockers just played their final encore at Walt Disney World.

Videos by Suggest

As the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster gears up for its Muppets-themed makeover set to debut in 2026, the Orlando resort has bid farewell to a fan-favorite pre-show featuring Aerosmith.

According to Blog Mickey, the pre-show video has been removed from the attraction. The video, which featured guests visiting an Aerosmith recording session before racing to a concert, set up the ride’s story. Its removal allows for phased construction on the ride’s Muppets-themed update, aiming to minimize downtime for guests during the revamp.

Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer and Disney’s Goofy pose in front of the ‘Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith’ at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on February 25, 2011. (Photo by Diana Zalucky/Disney via Getty Images)

The roller coaster, which opened in 1999, will remain in operation. However, the pre-show area is now closed as crews begin work on a new presentation. This update will feature Kermit, Scooter, the penguin animatronics from the former Muppet*Vision 3D show, and the band Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem.

Disney Announced the Muppets-themed Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Last Year

Replacing Aerosmith, whose music currently energizes the high-speed coaster, the Muppets-themed Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster features the Electric Mayhem preparing for their biggest Hollywood concert. Guests join the adventure to track down the band when they mysteriously go missing.

Before Muppet*Vision 3D’s closure in June, Disney announced the removal of the former Muppets Courtyard. The area will be replaced by a new Monsters, Inc.-themed land featuring the company’s first suspended roller coaster, modeled after the film series’ iconic door system.

Disney announced in November 2024 that the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster would be re-themed to feature The Muppets. This announcement came before the closure of the Muppet*Vision 3D show, which opened in 1991. The show was one of the last projects Jim Henson worked on before his death in 1990.

“We know so many of you share our love for The Muppets and know their energy will be a perfect fit for this coaster,” Disney Parks explained. “Plus, as the first Disney ride ever to feature The Muppets, there’s sure to be laughter, screams, and new tunes for this attraction for fans to enjoy throughout the adventure and plenty of Muppets-themed merchandise on Sunset Boulevard!”