Look And Feel 10 Years Younger With This Affordable Line Of Luxury Body Care Products

Considering over half of our bodies are just water, it’s surprisingly difficult to keep skin moisturized. A wide range of factors affect our body’s hydration levels, from UV rays to poor diet to harsh products.

Thus, our skin and hair oscillate between too dry and too greasy. And while a Goldilocks-level of moisture is hard to find, it’s not impossible—you just have to know where to look.

Moroccanoil already found a way to keep our hair healthy, nourished, and hydrated. Now, thanks to their new line of body care products, our skin can follow suit. This exciting line of products will leave you looking, feeling, and smelling amazing.

The Power Of Argan Oil

(Moroccanoil)

Argan oil is an all-natural oil extracted from the nuts of Moroccan argan trees. This precious oil is rich in antioxidants, nutrients, and anti-inflammatory compounds. So, not only does it hydrate skin, but it also strengthens and improves it.

Moroccanoil sought to create highly effective moisturizing products using the highest quality argan oil. It manufactures its argan oil through a cold-press process, which preserves the oil’s vitamin and antioxidant properties.

This comprehensive line of body products will keep you hydrated from head to toe.

Get effective, lightweight moisture all day long with Moroccanoil’s Body Lotion. The formula is fast-absorbing and feather-light, leaving your skin supple—not greasy. Its lightweight formula allows you to reapply often without feeling sticky or slimy.

In addition to argan oil, Moroccanoil infuses its Body Lotion with primrose oil, Tsubaki oil, and aloe leaf extract. Moreover, it’s paraben- and mineral oil-free. All six scented lotions moisturize, soothe, protect, and strengthen your skin.

This ultra-moisturizing Body Lotion is available in Moroccanoil’s delicious signature scent as well as five new fragrances (more on that later).

Showers are supposed to be relaxing and restorative. But if your water is too hard or too hot, you might be doing more damage to your skin than good. Moroccanoil’s Shower Gel replenishes the skin’s hydration levels with its signature argan oil and glycerin blend.

The Shower Gel won’t just make your skin feel good; it’ll help it look good too. Glycerin is a humectant that helps increase skin elasticity and provides long-lasting moisture. Translation: this Shower Gel will still be working hard on your skin long after you step out of the bath.

Moroccanoil also offers two intensely hydrating balms, one of which is its Body Soufflé. This decadent, moisturizing whip absorbs into the skin quickly and keeps it hydrated all day. Application is easy—simply apply liberally to damp or dry skin until absorbed.

This Body Soufflé is jam-packed with rich moisturizers, including argan oil, squalane, and macadamia seed oil. Squalane helps coat the skin’s surface, helping it retain long-lasting moisture. Meanwhile, the macadamia seed oil is rich in fatty acids, which helps further strengthen the skin’s barrier.

Both the Body Soufflé and its counterpart, Body Butter, are available in Moroccanoil’s irresistible signature scent, Fragrance Originale.

For even more intense moisture, try Moroccanoil’s Body Butter. Despite its highly concentrated formula, this luxurious Body Butter leaves no greasy residue. Its argan oil, three all-natural butters, and two plant oils replenish the skin–not weigh it down.

Shea, mango, and cocoa butters are all rich in fatty acids, helping to increase moisture and strengthen the skin barrier. Olive oil and avocado oil provide powerful antioxidants that fortify the skin’s natural defenses and restore moisture.

To apply, massage the Body Butter into damp skin, focusing on rough, dry areas. The Body Butter can cut through the roughest heels and elbows to reveal soft, touchable skin. Goodbye, cracked heels and scratchy elbows!

Another fantastic way to reveal your smoothest, softest skin is through exfoliation—and Moroccanoil has that covered, too. Its Body Polishing Scrub contains argan shell powder and lava stone pumice to help gently polish away dead skin cells.

Moroccanoil’s six-oil blend ensures your newly exfoliated skin remains hydrated and velvety smooth. Argan, avocado, rice bran, sweet almond, safflower, and grape seed oils moisturize and fortify the skin’s natural defenses.

This Body Polishing Scrub leaves the skin brighter, softer, and smoother. And with no parabens, mineral oils, or sulfates, it’s gentle enough to use every day.

Constant hand-washing is great for stopping the spread of germs, but it’s also great at stripping hands of moisture. Consequently, the skin gets cracked, inflamed, and irritated. This luxurious Hand Wash cleanses and hydrates simultaneously.

The soap gets its one-two punch through argan oil, which hydrates the skin, and hyaluronic acid, which locks in moisture. It’s gentle enough to use multiple times throughout the day. And it smells and feels so good; you’ll actually want to.

Smell As Good As You Feel

In addition to its newest body product line, Moroccanoil is also debuting five new fragrances. The scents join Fragrance Originale, Moroccanoil’s signature scent. Originale is a warm, spicy blend of amber and sweet florals.

Ambre Noir also features amber for a warm, earthy scent. Unlike Fragrance Originale, Ambre Noir adds notes of jasmine and white cardamom. Spa du Maroc takes the heady notes one step further with a blend of black currant absolute, wild patchouli, and Zanzibar cloves.

Moroccanoil has light and floral fragrances, too. Oud Mineral combines fresh sea salt and smoky cedarwood for a scent that’s both crisp and woodsy. Similarly, Bergamote Fraiche is a refreshing blend of vibrant bergamot and soothing mint.

And finally, Ambiance de Plage is a floral bouquet with notes of gardenia and shredded coconut. The ambrosial fragrance evokes images of coastal shores and sunny weather. These aromatic scents will leave you smelling as good as your skin feels.

Give Your Skin What It Wants

As indulgent as these products are, taking care of dry skin shouldn’t be a luxury reserved for the few. Dry skin is uncomfortable and, if left untreated, potentially harmful. Everyone deserves to enjoy soft, smooth skin, and Moroccanoil thinks so, too.

Moroccanoil’s new body line is natural, luxurious, and effective. The precious oils, butters, and other moisturizing ingredients Moroccanoil uses have the power to transform your skin. And since no product in this line is over $40, you can enjoy these benefits without draining your wallet.

There is a reason we’ve been using argan oil for centuries to promote healthy skin: it works. Moroccanoil’s revolutionary body care line refined this rare oil into usable, convenient products, but Mother Nature did the rest.

So, what are you waiting for? The skin of your dreams is only a few clicks away.