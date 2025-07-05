AEW’s Mina Shirakawa Shares Dreamy Photos in String-Tie Top

Pro wrestler Mina Shirakawa stunned fans with a knockout look, rocking a string-tie top that’s sure to pin everyone’s attention!

Videos by Suggest

The rising AEW star and fan favorite recently took to Instagram to debut a look that sent fans into an absolute frenzy.

The stunning diva set the tone with a striking shot, showcasing her bold confidence and enviable style. Rocking a denim string-tie top that accentuated her curves flawlessly, she gave fans a glimpse of her toned midsection. Her vibrant pink and purple hair cascaded effortlessly as she struck a pose, one hand lifted to her face—leaving you wondering if she’s about to drop you to the canvas or steal your heart (or maybe both).

Other shots in the series showcased Mina Shirakawa’s championship-worthy curves and legs that could go the distance in the main event. Rocking impossibly short shorts, sheer tights, a silver belt, and black wrestling boots, she’s dressed to pin hearts and steal the spotlight.

Her outfit contrasted with the interesting background, wall, and floor covered in giant red plaid.

“Wrapped in red plaid dreams,’ she teased in the caption.

Mina Shirakawa’s Fans React to Her ‘Red Plaid Dreams Snaps

Of course, her latest knockout photo dump quickly drew a wave of admiration from her 300,000+ Instagram followers, who flooded the comments with praise.

“Wow wow wow wow,” one wordsmith wrote, adding a heart eyes emoji.

“Awesome and amazing photos, Mina, you look absolutely stunning, fabulous, stylish as always,” another fan managed to type out before likely passing out.

“That’s a beautiful dream!” a third fan chimed in.

Indeed, not long ago, Shirakawa decided to follow her own dream.

In March, STARDOM shared a video announcing Mina Shirakawa’s move to AEW. She confirmed she’d leave at the end of the month to pursue her dreams and bring her STARDOM-honed skills to AEW.

Shirakawa had her final STARDOM Japan match on April 6 before appearing at the promotion’s Las Vegas shows on April 17-18. According to Wrestle Zone, she competed in AEW in 2024, facing Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Later, she returned to AEW and challenged Mariah May for the title at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming.