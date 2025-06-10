WWE’s Mariah May Stuns in White Mini Dress While Making ‘NXT’ Debut

Rising wrestling star Mariah May made her NXT debut rocking an impossibly tight and tiny white mini dress, leaving fans on the canvas.

Videos by Suggest

The striking blonde newcomer confronted NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne last week and quickly became one of the most talked-about rising stars on the WWE roster.

For her debut, May embraced old-Hollywood glamour with a modern twist, sporting platinum blonde locks and a sleek white mini dress that exuded confidence. The daringly short hemline highlighted her toned legs, while the bold neckline added just the right amount of statement.

Of course, NXT shared the bold look on Instagram.

Predictably, rasslin lovers ate it up.

“Welcome back, glamour,” one fan swooned in the comments, adding heart eyes emojis. “Still gorgeous! Going to miss you in AEW,” a second fan added.

“Mariah May is gunning for that Top position of the NXT Women’s Division,” a third fan predicted.

Mariah May Just Signed with a Major Talent Agency

Following her WWE debut, wrestling star Mariah May has signed with Paradigm for full representation, per Deadline. With this partnership, May plans to grow her career in both scripted and unscripted film and TV, while also building her personal brand.

Born and bred in London, May’s journey to the wrestling ring didn’t start with a suplex—it started with soufflés. She traded her chef’s hat for a pair of wrestling boots, proving she can handle heat both in the kitchen and the ring.

At just 26, she won the AEW Women’s World Championship in front of 80,000 fans at Wembley Stadium during the All In event. Since then, she has headlined several sold-out shows across the UK, Japan, and North America. Before joining AEW, she held titles in Japan’s STARDOM promotion and built a strong global fanbase across Europe and Asia.

May was also named the New York Post’s Female Breakout Wrestler of the Year in 2024 and ranked as one of ESPN’s Top 5 Under 30 in Wrestling. She also secured the #9 spot in Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s PWI Women’s 250. Now stepping into the WWE ring, fans can’t wait to see how her persona will evolve.

“She brings a rare combination of in-ring credibility, screen presence, and crossover appeal,” the agency gushed about May in a press release, per Deadline. “With growing influence across fashion, digital platforms, and television, she is uniquely positioned for expansion into scripted and unscripted entertainment.”

May joins the Paradigm roster alongside other top female professional wrestling stars like Tiffany Stratton, Liv Morgan, Jade Cargill, and Alexa Bliss.