AEW’s Mina Shirakawa Models Stunning Ring Gear in Backstage Shots

The ring wasn’t the only thing she was owning… pro wrestler Mina Shirakawa treated her fans to some jaw-dropping behind-the-scenes shots, rocking her ring gear like an absolute queen.

After her showdown with Toni Storm at AEW’s Double or Nothing (in which she lost…), she dropped a series of pics on Instagram showing off her killer ring gear and that “just-crushed-it” post-match vibe.

Shirakawa started the photo series with a bang, striking a pose backstage with a victorious fist in the air while casually running her other hand through her luscious pink hair like a total boss.

Other shots showed that her gold and black sequinned two-piece wrestling gear wasn’t just an outfit; it was a statement, perfectly showing off her rock-solid abs and killer physique. And let’s not forget the pièce de résistance: thigh-high gold boots-meet-chaps that screamed, “I’m here to slay—literally and figuratively.”

“My AEW journey has just begun. Not stopping till I hold gold!!!!!!!!” Shirakawa wrote alongside the fun behind-the-scenes snaps.

Of course, her 300,000+ Instagram followers wasted no time flooding the comments with praise for the wrestler’s latest knockout photo dump.

“Great Match, Mina! It’s still #MinaNow. I know you will win gold in AEW one day #WeWantMina,” one fan gushed.

“I have no words to describe how excited I feel for your future,” a second fan added.

“Amazing match, much respect to a future champion,” a third fan chimed in.

“Mina is determined to tackle anything, and one day she will surely wear the AEW women’s belt. And she looks good in the gold costume,” yet another fan added.

Meanwhile, other fans simply lavished praise on the pretty pugilist’s smoke show ring presence.

“Beautiful,” several comments simply read. “Sheeeesh,” another fan wrote, adding several heart eyes emojis.

Back in March, Japanese wrestling promotion STARDOM shared a video announcing that Mina Shirakawa would be leaving to join AEW. She confirmed she would depart at the end of the month. Shirakawa explained that she wanted to bring the skills she developed in STARDOM to AEW and continue chasing her dreams.

Shirakawa had her final STARDOM match in Japan on April 6 and later appeared in the promotion’s Las Vegas shows on April 17 and 18.

According to Wrestle Zone, Mina Shirakawa competed in AEW in 2024, facing Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Later that year, she returned to AEW and challenged Mariah May for the title at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming.