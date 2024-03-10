adult-film-star-sophia-leone-dead-at-26

Sophia Leone, an adult film star, has reportedly passed away at the age of 26 after she was discovered unresponsive in her New Mexico apartment on March 1.

According to the GoFundMe set up for her memorial by her stepfather, Mike Romero, Leone’s death is currently being investigated by local authorities and the cause of death has yet to be revealed.

“The Sudden loss of Sophia has left her family and Friends devastated and in Shock,” the GoFundMe reads. “On top of the difficult process of grieving and seeking justice for Sophia, the family is also facing the Financial burden that they were not prepared for.”

Sophia Leone was described as a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, and friend. “She had a deep love for all animals, specifically her [three] pets. She enjoyed traveling and always found ways to make everyone around her smile.”

Leone’s stepfather went on to thank her supporters for their kindness and generosity during the difficult time. “Sophia will be deeply missed but her memory will live on in the hearts of all who loved her. May she rest in eternal peace.”

Since its launch, the GoFundMe has raised more than $10,300 from nearly 150 people.

Leone started her adult film career in 2014 and starred in more than 80 films.

Sophia Leone’s Loved Ones Pay Tribute

101 Modeling, which handled Leone’s bookings, took to X (formerly Twitter) to pay tribute to the late adult film star.

“Our hearts are broken by the untimely and tragic passing of our beloved Sophia Leone,” the post reads. “A beautiful spirit who touched many of us. RIP sweet angel and know how much we loved you. A gofund me has been started for her family.”

When asked about the death, 101 Modeling stated, “It is being investigated as a home invasion homicide.”

Brian Berke of AMA Modeling also posted a tribute on X for Leone. “At 18 years old you started with me at AMA and now at 26 I have to say goodbye,” Berke wrote.

“We had such an amazing bond. Always reminding each other how much we cared. I was supposed to be your guardian angel. A piece of me is gone. I love you, Sophia.”

Fellow adult film star Gina Valentine also spoke out about Leone’s sudden death. “I’m speechless [and] heartbroken,” she wrote. “I can’t believe what I’m seeing. I can’t understand why you out of all people… And I can only hope you [were] strong and brave your last moments here… I pray that you weren’t in pain.”