Adult Film Star Emily Willis Hospitalized After Apparent OD, In Critical Condition

Adult film star Emily Willis is reportedly in critical condition after she apparently OD over the past weekend.

According to TMZ, Willis was transported to a medical facility located in Thousand Oaks, California on Sunday, Feb. 4, after a call for service reported a possible OD. Although sources confirmed that she’s in the ICU, her exact condition appears to be unknown.

TMZ also reports that Emily Willis was at a celebrity rehab facility in Malibu prior to the recent incident. She had been receiving treatment for addiction.

Since 2017, Willis has been a “rising star” in the adult film industry. TMZ says she has appeared in countless videos and productions. She has collaborated with well-known adult film brands including Reality Kings and Evil Angel. She also worked with Penthouse and even won “Pet of the Month” in 2019.

However, in 2021, Emily Willis experienced some controversy after she filed a lawsuit against multiple adult film stars. She alleged they criticized her on various social media platforms.

Emily Willis Once Spoke About Being Raised Mormon

During her Pet of the Month interview, Emily Willis spoke to Penthouse about what it was like to be raised Mormon.

“It was interesting,” she said. “I went to church – a lot. My parents were very strict. I was not allowed to even think about dating until I was 16 years old. I was never allowed to wear spaghetti strap tops.”

However, although she was raised in a strict household, Willis admitted that she wasn’t as innocent as her parents thought she was. “In high school, my friends and I would be in church on a Sunday morning after partying all night and having s– that Saturday!” she declared. “I got a little wild in my senior year.”

Speaking about numerous former Mormons turning to the adult film industry, Willis had a theory. “I think it’s because we grow up in such restricted and unaware circumstances,” she explained. “Once I started exploring my sexuality, I never wanted to look back. It was the whole dog-on-a-leash thing.”

In regards to how she got into the adult film industry, Willis said it started with a former relationship. “I was dating a guy who ran his own amateur site and I just went for it. But being on set that day and having s– on camera really sparked something in me.”

In regards to her “people pleaser” personality, Willis added she was a teacher’s pet in school. “I was a total tattle tale [and] I was all up in my teacher’s business. I was that kid.”