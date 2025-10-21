adele-just-resurfaced

Adele resurfaced for a rare public appearance, nearly a year after her Las Vegas residency wrapped.

Over the weekend, the 37-year-old attended the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix in Travis County, Texas. While there, she visited the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team pit and posed for a photo with Formula One racers George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

The team shared the picture on Instagram with the simple caption “Iconic,” tagging the superstar

In the photo, Adele looked chic in an all-black outfit, pairing a cinched-waist jacket with wide-legged pants. The “Hello” singer wore sunglasses to hold her hair back from her face. Antonelli had his arm around her waist as the trio smiled for the camera.

Racing Fans React to Adele’s Surprise Grand Prix Visit

Of course, racing fans rushed to the comments section to weigh in on Adele’s surprise appearance at the F1 Grand Prix. Many clocked George Russell’s giddy look, contrasted to Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s much more subdued expression.

“George is like 👁️👄👁️ and Kimi has no idea who he’s standing beside,” one onlooker quipped. “George looks like a pure fanboy. Happy for him.”

“On one side, you see one of the most iconic British divas of all time. And on the left is Adele,” another racing fan joked in the comments section.

“Why do I hear “Skyfall” in this image?” yet another fan wrote, referencing Adele’s Jame Bond theme turn.

Adele had been keeping a notoriously low profile since wrapping her Vegas residency last November, only surfacing for a couple of NBA games with partner Rich Paul.

The “When We Were Young” singer appears to be simply enjoying life. Her most recent album, 30, was released all the way back in 2021, and so far, there’s no indication of a new album on the way.