Addison Rae Rocks Undies and a Tutu to 2024 MTV VMAs, Breaks the Internet

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards took place at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on September 11th. The VMAs are one of the biggest nights in music. The network honors the hottest songs and music videos of the year.

Addison Rae Turns Heads on VMAs Red Carpet

But before the awards are given out, celebs congregate on the red carpet. The red carpets was a metaphor of its own as New York just hosted its Fashion Week last week. And the celebs brought out their best outfits to the star-studded red carpet.

Addison Rae stuns at the #VMAs pic.twitter.com/tXiPSRDNob — Addison Rae Updates (@AddisonUpdatez) September 11, 2024

One celeb who especially turned heads was American singer and actress Addison Rae. The “U Had it Coming” artist showed up to the red carpet with a scantily clad ensemble. Wearing nothing but her underwear and a tutu.

“Stepping onto the carpet at the UBS Arena in New York today, Rae took lingerie dressing literally by simply showing up in her undies,” Harpers Bazaar wrote.

“Wearing a white set custom-made by Miss Claire Sullivan that included an exaggerated sculpted silky bra adorned with boa feathers.”

Rae Reflects on Her Style Journey

Rae was introduced to the world as one of the first TikTok superstars at just 18 years old. But she blossomed from a teenager singing her favorite artist’s songs to a young woman carving out a career of her own. In reflecting on the evolution of her style, she says that it has matured with her during her journey.

“Looking at pictures of myself from two years ago, I’m like: I don’t know her. I’ve grown into my style a lot the past few years, and as I’m getting older and experiencing more of life and different people, I’m discovering more things that I like and that inspire me,” she said.

“Learning how to style my body type and understanding what looks good and feels good on me has been a big thing. Everybody is so different, so something that looks great on someone else might not look the same on me. And that’s fine. It’s about finding things you love, but in a way that makes you feel the most confident—and making it your own.”