Adan Canto, Star of ‘X-Men’ and ‘Narcos,’ Dies at 42

Adan Canto, who is best known for his role in X-Men and Narcos, has reportedly passed away at the age of 42.

According to Deadline, Canto died following on Monday, Jan. 8, following a private battle with appendiceal cancer. The actor recently starred in Fox’s The Cleaning Lady. However, due to his health issues, he could not return to the production for its third season filming, which started last month.

Adan Canto, who was born in Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila, Mexico in 1981 and raised in Texas, left his home when he was 16 years old to pursue a career as a musician in Mexico City. While starting out, Canto acted in various local commercials and TV shows. The actor then scored his first major role in 2013. He appeared in The Following.

Among his other roles include Designated Survivor and Second Chance. Canto also appeared in films 2 Hearts, Bruised, and Agent Game. He directed his first short film in 2014 and his second film was in 2020.

In a statement provided to Deadline, Adan Canto’s rep at UTA, Entertainment360, and Viewpoint, stated, “Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever. He will be greatly missed by so many.”

Canto is survived by his wife Stephanie Ann Canto and his two children, Roman Alder and Eve Josephine. The Cleaning Lady will pay tribute to the late actor during its season 3 premiere.

Adan Canto Once Spoke About What Prepared Him For American TV Schedules

While speaking to Collider in 2013, Adan Canto spoke about adjusting to American TV schedules for The Following.

“I’d say theater helped me a lot,” he explained. “I did a TV show in Mexico that was very much like film. That was my first gig. I played a drug addict and alcohol, and I’m not a drug guy, at all.”

Adan Canto described himself as healthy, but he said it was interesting that he always ended up with twisted character roles. “After that, I stepped into the theater. I’ve always been fascinated by people, their psychology, what drives them, and trying to understand them. In theater, you go in-depth with your character, so coming to the States, it was inevitable to dig into the pilots I liked.”

In regards to what drew him to acting, Canto added that he never said he wanted to be an actor when he was a child. “I didn’t know. I thought I was going to be a singer and musician. That’s what I had been doing, for a huge part of my life. But music, in Mexico, just wasn’t working out. So I fell into acting and I just fell in love with it.”