Adam Sandler Halts Show To Help A Fan With Medical Emergency

At Adam Sandler’s Wednesday night show, he pressed pause for a fan suffering from a medical emergency in the middle of the crowd.

According to TMZ, the incident occurred at the SAP Center in San Jose where the comedian was performing. After Sandler heard an audience member yelling, “medical emergency” in the crowd, he stopped the entire show to ensure the fan received assistance.

Shortly after Sandler’s serious announcement, the venue lights came on and attendants waited until the fan in distress was helped by paramedics. The comedian reportedly even helped guide the medics to the person in need.

While the show was only on hold for 10 minutes, fans got a glimpse of Sandler’s down-to-earth “help anyone” personality they’ve come to know and love.

According to reports, the man experiencing the medical emergency was believed to only be dehydrated but is doing fine now.

Adam Sandler’s Late Career Streak Is Just Heating Up

Sandler has recently starred in films including Uncut Gems, Hustle, and You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah. And for the actor, there’s so such thing as his career slowing down—he’s already taken another role in the upcoming Netflix collab, Spaceman.

As reported by GQ, Spaceman will adapt the 2017 Czech novel Spaceman of Bohemia. The novel depicts a trip to Venus from the perspective of the character Jakub Procházka, the Czech Republic’s “first independent astronaut.”

The official synopsis by Netflix reads, “As an astronaut sent to the edge of the gallery to collect mysterious ancient dust finds his earthly life falling to pieces, he turns to the only voice who can help him try to put it back together. It just so happens to belong to a creature from the beginning of time lurking in the shadows of his ship.”

While there’s no official release date for Spaceman, the movie is reported to debut on Netflix sometime in 2024.