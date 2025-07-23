Adam Sandler Pays Tribute to ‘Badass’ Ozzy Osbourne

Following the news that Ozzy Osbourne passed away at the age of 76, Adam Sandler took to social media to pay tribute to the late metal legend.

In an Instagram post, Sandler shared a snapshot of Osbourne during his famous cameo in the 2000 comedy cult classic Little Nicky. At the end of the film, Ozzy unexpectedly appears and bites the head off the villain, Adrian, and then spits it into the silver flask, trapping him.

“Whether we were in our basements with our brothers, in the woods with our buddies, in the car, at a keg party, on a boat, at football practice, at a sleepover….Nobody was more badass to crank up on our speakers than the one and only prince of darkness – Ozzy Osborne!” Adam Sandler declared in the post’s caption. “Loved him a lot like we all did! Sending love to the family, and so happy to have spent time with the legend himself. RIP,”

Along with Little Nicky, Ozzy Osbourne appeared in other hit films. This includes Private Parts, Austin Powers in Goldmember, Moulin Rouge!, and Trolls World Tour.

Ozzy Osbourne Passed Away Days After Black Sabbath Farewell Concert

The Osbourne family announced Ozzy’s death on Tuesday, just days after his Black Sabbath farewell concert.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” the family shared in a post on Instagram. “He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Although no cause of death was given, the rock icon was plagued with health issues in recent years. Among the illnesses he was battling was Parkinson’s disease.

In 2023, Osborne announced his retirement from touring due to spinal injuries he sustained from a 2018 accident.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon, five children, and 10 grandchildren.