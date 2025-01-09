Adam Brody and Leighton Meester’s Home Destroyed by Los Angeles Wildfires

The Los Angeles wildfires have been raging since Tuesday morning, forcing thousands of people to evacuate. The fires have destroyed many homes, including some of the biggest celebrities, such as Adam Brody and Leighton Meester.

Videos by Suggest

According to the Daily Mail, photos of the couple’s home showed a missing roof, broken windows and an outpouring of black smoke. Brody and Meester purchased the home in 2019 for $6.5 million.

The couple lived in the five-bedroom, six-bathroom, and three-story home with their two children.

Photo via Paris Hilton Instagram

The Palisades Fire broke out on Tuesday morning and has already burned through 15,800 acres of land.

At least 30,000 people have been forced to evacuate. In addition to the Palisades Fire, the Eaton Fire, started around 6:30 p.m. in the Pasadena and Altadena area. CBS News reported that the Eaton Fire has burned through 10,300 acres so far.

The third fire, called the Hurst Fire, ignited around 10:30 p.m. in Sylmar and has torn through 500 acres. CBS reported that two additional fires have also broken out on Wednesday, the Woodley Fire and the Lidia Fire.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that there have been five deaths and “a number of significant injuries” as a result of the blaze.

Several Celebrities Forced To Evacuate

Brody and Meester aren’t the only celebs that have lost their home due to the devastating wildfires. The Daily Mail also reported that actress Anna Faris’ mansion has also burned down. Faris bought the home after her split from actor Chris Pratt in 2019 for almost $5 million.

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis is unsure as to whether or not her home has caught fire, but was forced to evacuate. Curtis shared a post on Instagram following the evacuation, urging people to “post facts” to social media.

“My community and possibly my home is on fire,” Curtis wrote. “My family is safe. Many of my friends will lose their homes. Many other communities as well.”

“There are so many conflicting reports,” she continued. “With all the technology there seems to be very little information. PLEASE POST FACTS! IT WILL HELP THOSE WONDERING!”

Several other celebrities have been forced to evacuate such as Mandy Moore, James Woods, and Steve Guttenburg. Many A-listers have also posted photos of the fires, including Hailey Bieber.

“Praying everyone is safe,” she wrote.