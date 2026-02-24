Actress/Singer Dies of Heart Failure: Angela Luce was 87

Italian actress and singer Angela Luce, widely celebrated as the “voice of Naples,” has died in her native city. She was 87.

Videos by Suggest

On February 20, Angela Luce passed away from heart failure in Naples. Luce’s passing marks the end of a remarkable career that spanned more than six decades in cinema, music and theatre. Her death was reported by numerous outlets.

Born Angela Savino in Naples on 3 December 1938, Luce began performing as a teenager, quickly earning recognition for her powerful, emotive voice rooted in the tradition of canzone napoletana.

She toured stages and appeared in numerous theatrical productions before transitioning into film and television. Her filmography includes key roles in Italian cinema from the late 1950s onward, working with directors and actors of national stature.

Angela Luce Leaves Behind A Diverse Legacy

Luce built a diverse artistic legacy. She appeared in dozens of films, often portraying characters that blended her musical and dramatic talents. Her performance in L’amore molesto (1995), directed by Mario Martone, won her an award. She received the David di Donatello award for best supporting actress, one of Italy’s most prestigious film honors.

In the music world, Luce was known for her interpretations of classic Neapolitan songs, most notably “Bammenella”, which became part of her enduring identity and earned her admiration from audiences across generations. She also competed at the 1975 Sanremo Music Festival, where her song “Ipocrisia” placed among the top entries that year.

City and regional leaders, fellow artists and fans have paid tribute to Luce’s contribution to Italian culture. Her work with iconic figures such as Eduardo De Filippo, Totò, and others positioned her as a bridge between popular music and serious dramatic art.

A public camera ardente was held at the Maschio Angioino’s Sala dei Baroni. A funeral at the Church of San Ferdinando, known locally as the Church of Artists, followed the camera ardente. There, mourners heard her voice one last time through recordings and musical tributes.

Angela Luce’s legacy endures in the films she helped shape and the songs that remain part of Naples’ cultural memory.