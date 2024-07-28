actress-roberta-taylor-dies-at-76-after-contracting-infection-from-fall

Roberta Taylor, an actress known for her role as Irene Raymond in the popular soap opera EastEnders, has sadly passed away. Taylor was 76.

According to BBC News, her death was attributed to an infection resulting from a fall she experienced months prior. Additionally, she had been contending with an underlying health issue related to pneumonia. Meanwhile, her agent, Roxanne Vacaa, announced that she passed away on July 6th.

The EastEnders Instagram account posted a tribute to Taylor, partly saying that they were “deeply saddened” by news of her death.

“Roberta made an impact with audiences from the first moment she arrived in Albert Square with her performance as the formidable Irene Raymond,” they continued.

“Roberta will always be remembered fondly by everyone that worked with her and our love and thoughts go to her family and friends.”

EastEnders producer Kyri Zindilis also shared a photo on X featuring Taylor alongside fellow stars such as Barbara Windsor and Pam St Clement. The snapshot was captured during the filming of an episode of the soap opera set in Spain.

“Devastated to hear this – I adored Irene Raymond,” he wrote alongside the image.

“We have this picture printed out and up on the wall in the Story Department, and it always makes me smile. RIP Roberta Taylor.”

Taylor’s character, Irene, navigated complex storylines involving infidelity with her husband, Terry Raymond (Gavin Richards). She also had struggles with her children from her previous marriage to Ted Hills (Brian Croucher).

From 2002 to 2008, she portrayed Insp. Gina Gold in The Bill, a character known for her chain-smoking, whisky-drinking habits, sharp sarcasm, and fiery temper. This role also drew notable comparisons to her character from EastEnders.

Fans React to News of Roberta Taylor’s Passing

Meanwhile, fans flooded the comments to the EastEnders’ Instagram tribute to Roberta Taylor.

“I loved her as Irene. One of my faves,” one fan wrote. “Loved this lady in eastenders and the bill xx,” a second fan added. “Such sad news. She was wonderful as Irene 😢,” a third fan chimed in.

Taylor, born in Plaistow and raised in the Isle of Dogs, gained recognition for his roles in acclaimed TV dramas such as Bleak House, Luther, Casualty, and Inspector Morse. She also starred in the film adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Witches.

However, Taylor’s work went beyond acting. In 2005, the actress released her memoir, Too Many Mothers: An East End Childhood. In the book, she delved into her intricate family dynamics in East London.

Taylor was married to actor Peter Guinness and has one son, Elliott, from her previous marriage to Victor Taylor.