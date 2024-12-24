actress-blanca-blanco-sizzles-in-barely-there-red-swimsuit

Actress Blanca Blanco is turning up the holiday heat in Malibu, rocking a festive red string bikini with diamond accents.

The 43-year-old indie actress showcased her toned abs and long, slender legs while enjoying the beach. With her dark hair styled in soft waves and subtle nude-toned makeup, Blanco exuded effortless elegance in a photoshoot captured by Filip Shobot for The Daily Mail.

Blanco also shared her secrets for staying slim during the holidays with the outlet. Her approach? She limits carbs to just one day a week, meaning pizza, pasta, and bagels are off the menu for the other six days.

“That shocks the body,” the Finding Nicole star explained.

“‘My body is not used to having a ton of carbs, but it is hard to completely cut them out. So, if I have carbs once a week, my body does not get used to them and can process [them] fast. If you have carbs every day, your body doesn’t process them as well.”

Blanca Blanco Shares Fitness Tips For an Every Ready Beach Body

Meanwhile, the armchair fitness expert is staunchly against using weight loss wonder drugs like Ozempic. She advises pumping out the sweat at the gym instead.

“I know Ozempic does wonders for people suffering from Diabetes, it is like a miracle drug for some, but I would not use it for weight loss,” Blanco told The Daily Mail.

However, she doesn’t mean to throw any shade at folks who use the drug to drop the pounds.

“I don’t judge people who do that, I know it’s incredibly challenging to lose weight. It’s just not for me because I feel I can diet and exercise to stay at the weight I want.”

“But I also have to admit that I am lucky, my metabolism is pretty fast, so I have it easier than a lot of people. Everyone has to do what is right for them and just be healthy first and foremost.”

The actress prioritizes staying in shape and has adopted a new workout routine. She focuses on strength training instead of intense cardio and exercises both at home and at the gym.

“As we get older, we lose muscle mass; that’s called sarcopenia. So it is important to keep muscle mass up,” she explained.

“So I have been focusing on mobility, strength, and stability. It is so easy to do. I keep free weights at home, and at the gym, I use the machines. It is a must for me now,” she added.