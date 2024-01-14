Actor Peter Crombie Dead at 71, ‘Seinfeld’ Fans Devastated

Peter Crombie, the actor who became a legend after playing “Crazy” Joe Davola on Seinfeld has died. He was 71.

Crombie’s ex-wife, Nadine Kijner, confirmed the news on her Instagram account. Crombie passed on Wed. Jan. 10 in a Palm Springs health care facility.

“It is with shock and extreme sadness that I share my Ex-husband died this morning,” she wrote alongside a slideshow of wedding photos. “Thank you for so many wonderful memories and being such a good man.”

“Fly free into the Un-boundless source of light, Peter. May you be greeted with love by your parents, and Oliver. So so many people loved you because you were a kind, giving, caring, and creative Soul.”

‘Seinfeld’ Fans Mourn Peter Crombie

On Seinfeld, Peter Crombie’s Joe is an unhinged man who forms a deep hatred for Jerry and stalks him. He also forms an obsession with Elaine. He only starred in five episodes, but he became one of the most iconic characters in the series’ history.

“RIP Peter Crombie,” This Podcast is Making Me Thirsty Seinfeld Podcast wrote on X. “From the moment we met him, we knew he was unlike any sitcom guest star we had ever seen. His portrayal as ‘Crazy’ Joe Davola in Seinfeld is one of the most memorable of the entire series. An incredible talent, who will be deeply missed.”

“Funniest guest ever,” a fan replied.

“His portrayal of Joe Davola managed to feel real and grounded and psychopathic and absurd and hilarious all at the same time,” writer Larry Charles wrote on Instagram. “This was a juxtaposition I was always seeking on my Seinfeld episodes and reached a climax of sorts with ‘The Opera.’ Seinfeld was a sitcom that could make you uncomfortable and no guest actor walked that line better than Peter.”

Peter Crombie’s acting exceeded Seinfeld, however. He also stared in major movies such as Seven, Rising Sun, and My Dog Skip.