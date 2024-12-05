Actor Park Min-jae Dead at 32, Cause of Death Revealed

South Korean K-drama star Park Min-jae has suddenly passed away at the age of 32, according to local news sources.

Videos by Suggest

Park died on November 29 after suffering a cardiac arrest while traveling in China. The actor reportedly had no preexisting medical conditions.

Park’s younger brother, Park Jae-hyung, shared the shocking news on Instagram on Dec. 2.

“Our beloved brother has gone to rest,” he wrote. “We hope as many people as possible can come to see him off. We kindly ask for your understanding as we are unable to personally contact everyone.”

RIP Park min Jae

I’m still in disbelief pic.twitter.com/AdH69ueCtv — DUM ∆LOO (@Dum_Aloo123) December 3, 2024

Big Title, Park’s agency, also paid tribute to the actor following news of his passing.

“The beautiful actor, Park Min-jae, who loved acting and always gave his best, has passed away,” the post read, per The Independent. “We deeply appreciate the love and attention you have shown to actor Park Min-jae. Although we can no longer see his performances, we will proudly remember him as an actor of Big Title. We offer our deepest condolences.”

Big Title CEO Hwang Ju-hye also posted a heartfelt tribute on social media, as translated by Radio Times: “The guy who said he would conquer China and go on a month-long trip has gone on a much longer journey. It was so sudden and so shocking.”

“I was grateful to have been your representative, even if only for a short time, and I’m deeply sorry,” he added. “I will never forget the name, Actor Park Min-jae.”

Park Min-jae Only Began Acting in 2021 Before His Life Was Cut Short

Park launched their acting career in 2021 and quickly made an impression by starring in the 2023 drama series Korea–Khitan War. In addition to that role, Park appeared in the 2022 Korean-language series Little Women, a show loosely inspired by Louisa May Alcott’s classic 1868 novel of the same name.

These performances showcased his growing talent in the Korean entertainment industry, with his final role in the web drama Snap and Spark marking the untimely end to his promising career.

Park’s sudden passing has left fans and colleagues in shock, as he showed no signs of any underlying illness before his departure for China. The news has sparked an outpouring of grief from the global entertainment community and devoted fans alike.

On Dec. 4, a funeral service was held at the Ewha Seoul Hospital funeral hall, where friends, family, and supporters gathered to pay their final respects and honor his memory.