28-year-old-bodybuilder-dies-from-cardiac-arrest-at-the-gym

A 28-year-old bodybuilder tragically died suddenly while working out at the gym after experiencing cardiac arrest.

While exercising with friends at a gym in Aguas Claras near Brasilia, José Mateus Correia Silva suddenly suffered cardiac arrest and was swiftly taken to a nearby fire station for assistance. Unfortunately, the attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

On November 22, the former competitive bodybuilder passed away, survived by his wife, parents, and siblings. He was laid to rest in Brazil two days later.

Jose Mateus Correia Silva was working out with friends at a gym in Aguas Claras near Brasilia when he fell ill. (Image via Instagram)

His brother, Tiago, insisted that he was healthy prior to the cardiac arrest.

“I want to thank the entire team that tried to save his life,” Tiago, said in a statement after José passed. “They were all very professional and provided all the support.”

The bodybuilder competed professionally in the past. (Image via Facebook)

Although Silva had stopped competing as a bodybuilder, he secured ninth place in the Men’s Physique Class (up to 179cm) at the 2018 South American Championships, according to the Daily Mail.

Silva Retired from Bodybuilding Competitions But Remained in the Fitness World

Although he retired from competition, he enjoyed keeping fit while coaching athletes, creating social media content, and managing a supplement chain and nutrition line.

The bodybuilder’s brother insisted he was in good shape with no known health issues. (Image via Facebook)

Hundreds of mourners attended Jose’s funeral, so many that they overflowed from the service.

“There were so many people they couldn’t fit inside the chapel,” Tiago detailed. “We had an evangelical ceremony and a Catholic one. It wasn’t a sad ceremony although there was a lot of emotion.”

“Heaven gained an angel. We are deeply saddened. He was so loved,” Tiago added. “We’ve received so many kind messages, flowers, and expressions of support.”

Silva’s death comes after another beloved bodybuilder died young earlier this fall.

Illia “Golem” Yefimchyk, widely recognized as the world’s “most monstrous bodybuilder,” passed away at just 36 back in September.

On September 6, he reportedly had a heart attack at home. His wife, Anna, gave him chest compressions while waiting for the ambulance. He was then airlifted to the hospital by helicopter. However, he passed away later that week after falling into a coma.