Actor Michael Madsen Files for Divorce, Blames Wife for Son’s Suicide

Less than a month after he was arrested for domestic violence, Kill Bill star Michael Madsen has filed for divorce from his wife DeAnna. The couple has been married since 1996 and share three sons.

According to TMZ, Michael Madsen filed for divorce on Wednesday, Sept. 18, citing irreconcilable differences. He also stated that he and DeAnna have been separated since early 2022.

Along with calling it quits on the marriage, Madsen accused DeAnna of being responsible for the death of their son Hudson, who died by suicide in Jan. 2022. In a statement with the filing, the actor revealed he separated from his wife because he believed “her neglect, drinking, and alcoholism” contributed to Hudson taking his own life.

He also blamed DeAnna for his own issues by allegedly putting him in an “abusive, co-dependent, and toxic relationship,” which he said ended with his “wrongful” domestic violence arrest.

Michael Madsen was arrested at his Malibu, Calif. residence on Aug. 19 and charged with misdemeanor spousal battery.

Lieutenant Adam Zeko shared at the time, “The informant stated that a female adult alleged her husband pushed her and locked her out of their residence.”

He posted a $20,000 bond not long after his arrest.

A week after the incident, the L.A. County District Attorney revealed to TMZ that they wouldn’t file charges against the actor due to insufficient evidence. The actor’s rep shared that he was happy his client was ready to put the arrest behind him.

“[We] look forward to our continued collaboration with more great things coming from this veteran and respected actor,” the rep added.

With the divorce proceedings, Michael Madsen is seeking a domestic violence restraining order.

Michael Madsen’s Attorney Alleged Actor’s Wife Broke Into His Home

According to the DailyMail, Michael Madsen’s attorney Perry Wander insisted that his client was “not guilty of domestic violence.”

Wander alleged that DeAnna had broke into the actor’s home before the alleged incident occurred. “He confronted her and asked her to leave,’ Wander explained. The attorney then claimed that DeAnna breaking into the residence “has been an ongoing problem.”

“Michael has shown immense compassion and restraint during this period towards his estranged wife,” Wander continued. “He’s definitely not guilty of domestic violence.”

DeAnna has also issued a statement about the incident. She claimed that Michael is “struggling with personal issues.”

“Myself and our children have been supporting him to the best of our ability,” DeAnna shared. “We would request privacy at this time.”

