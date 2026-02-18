Actor Known for ‘Jaws’ and ‘The Godfather’ Has Died: Pino Colizzi Was 88

Veteran actor Pino Colizzi, beloved by generations of Italian film fans as the voice behind lead characters in blockbusters like Jaws, The Warriors, and The Godfather, has passed away.

Colizzi died in Rome on Feb. 15, per the Italian outlet Il Messaggero. No cause of death was given for the 88-year-old.

Classic TV fans may also recognize the character actor from his role as Jobab in Franco Zeffirelli’s 1977 TV series Jesus of Nazareth. He also provided the Italian dubbing for the main character, played by Robert Powell.

According to IMDb, Colizzi had many high-profile roles alongside stars like Maggie Smith, Cher, and Robert Powell. He also lent his voice to huge blockbusters, including The Godfather, in which he dubbed James Caan’s voice as Sonny Corleone. He later voiced both Vito (Marlon Brando) and Sonny Corleone in The Godfather Part II. In addition, Colizzi voiced Christopher Reeve’s titular character in Superman.

His friend and former co-star, actor Tony Palazzo, confirmed the sad news of Colizzi’s death.

“Today, dear Pino Colizzi left us,” Palazzo wrote in Italian alongside several photos of Colizzi.

“Great voice actor and good actor with whom I worked twice. The first was in the theater play ‘The Reverend’ for the Verghiate in 1987, where Pino was the main character,” Palazzo added. “Three years later, we found ourselves in the cast of the movie ‘I wanted pants’… I like to remember him…as a person, as an actor, and for his very pleasant and brilliant voice. Rest in peace.”

Pino Colizzi Lent His Voice For Italian Dubs For Heavyweights Like Jack Nicholson, James Caan, and Richard Dreyfuss

According to IMDb, he had a prolific dubbing career, regularly voicing Jack Nicholson, James Caan, Richard Dreyfuss, Omar Sharif, and Franco Nero. Notable contributions include Superman (Christopher Reeve) in the Italian dub of the first three Superman films, Sonny Corleone in The Godfather, Sonny and Vito Corleone in The Godfather Part II, and Hooper in Jaws.

He also provided the Italian voice for the title character in Disney’s animated film Robin Hood, Julius Caesar in Asterix the Gaul, and a sportscaster in Goofy’s short Tennis Racquet. Colizzi also oversaw the dubbing for all of Franco Zeffirelli’s films.

In 1999, he performed alongside Maggie Smith, Cher, and Judi Dench in Tea with Mussolini, portraying Dino Grandi.

He continued acting in films until the 2010s, when he decided to focus his career on literature.