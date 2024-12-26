Actor Hudson Joseph Meek Dead at 16, Cause of Death Revealed

Hudson Joseph Meek, best known for his role in the action-packed 2017 film Baby Driver, passed away last week. He was 16 years old.

Videos by Suggest

According to local media outlet WVTM 13, the Alabama teen died of blunt force trauma when he fell from a moving vehicle in the 1900 block of Canyon Road in Vestavia Hills on Thursday, Dec. 19, around 10:45 p.m. local time.

Although he survived the fall and was rushed to the nearby UAB Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Meek’s family released a statement on his Instagram account shortly after his death.

“Our hearts are broken to share that Hudson Meek went home to be with Jesus tonight,” the statement reads. “His 16 years on this earth were far too short, but he accomplished so much and significantly impacted everyone he met.”

“Specific details regarding a Celebration of Hudson’s Life to be held on December 28,” the family wrote. “As well as how to contribute to a scholarship in Hudson’s memory at Vestavia Hills High School in lieu of flowers, will follow.”

Acting Out, a performing arts academy in Vestavia Hills, also released a statement about Meek shortly after his passing.

“We are all devastated at the loss of one of AOA’s first and brightest stars,” the statement read. “May you shine forever,r Hud. You will be deeply missed. Please join us in praying for his amazing family during this difficult time. “

Along with Baby Driver, Hudson Joseph Meek appeared in various TV series, including Legacies, Found, and Genius. His IMDb profile revealed his most recent role in the 2024 film The School Duel.

In his obituary, Hudson Joseph Meek was described as a high school sophomore and proud Vestavia Hills Rebel Football Team member.

He also participated in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Honor Choir, and SGA.

“Outside of school, Hudson loved gathering with his close friends, water sports, anything in the woods, traveling, and acting for television and film,” the obituary revealed. “He loved playing and watching all sports, but especially football, basketball, boxing, and anything involving the Auburn Tigers.”

Although Meek’s family described him as reflective and thoughtful, they also stated that he was tenacious when he set his mind to something.

“He became a certified open water scuba diver at 13 years old and followed that up with an advanced open water certification later that year,” the obituary continued. “He visited all 50 U.S. states and next wanted to visit all 7 continents. One of his favorite places to be was at the lake, tubing and wakeboarding.”

His family noted that he loved spending time on set. He also enjoyed learning the names and stories of every member of the cast and crew.

A Celebration of Hudson’s Life will occur on Dec. 28 at Dawson Memorial Baptist Church in Homewood, Alabama. A live stream of the service will be available through Meek’s Instagram account.