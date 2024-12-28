Actor Geoffrey Deuel Dead at 81, Cause of Death Revealed

Geoffrey Deuel, known for his roles in The Young and the Restless and playing Billy the Kid opposite John Wayne in Chisum, has died.

The actor passed away on December 22, according to an obituary on EverLoved.com. His wife, Jacqueline Deuel, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he died in hospice care in Largo, Florida, following a battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Deuel was 81.

Sorry to read that Geoffrey Deuel the brother of Pete Duel has passed away.

In a heartfelt Facebook post shared a day after his passing, Jacqueline announced the news to Geoffrey’s family, friends, and fans, accompanied by a touching photo of him.

“This is Jacqueline, Geoffrey’s wife,” she shared. “At midnight last night, Geoffrey passed away and is with Peter. God took my ‘knight in shining armor’ gently.”

Geoffrey was the younger brother of the late Peter Deuel, best known for his memorable role as Hannibal Heyes in ABC’s Alias Smith and Jones.

Born on January 17, 1943, the late actor began his on-screen career in 1966 with a role in the military TV drama Twelve O’Clock High. Throughout the late 1960s, he appeared in a variety of television series, taking on smaller roles in popular shows such as The Monkees, The Invaders, Mod Squad, Occasional Wife, and others.

Geoffrey Deuel Lands His Breakthrough Role Opposite John Wayne

The soap opera star truly made his mark in the 1970 film Chisum, portraying Billy ‘The Kid’ Bonney alongside the legendary John Wayne.

In 1971, Deuel’s brother Peter, also an actor, landed the role of Hannibal Heyes (alias Joshua Smith), an outlaw from the Old West, on the ABC series Alias Smith and Jones.

Geoffrey and Peter, three years his senior, collaborated on an episode of NBC’s The Name of the Game, which aired in February 1971.

Tragically, Peter’s life came to an end on New Year’s Eve that year, the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He and Peter were very close,” Jacqueline told The Hollywood Reporter. “They really loved each other and took care of each other.”

In 1973, he began his role as Dave Campbell on The Young and the Restless, making periodic appearances on the beloved daytime drama until 1977.

During the 1980s, Deuel took to the stage, performing in plays in Tampa’s vibrant Ybor City neighborhood. He later returned to academia, earning a master’s degree from the University of South Florida.

Geoffrey Deuel is survived by his wife, Jacqueline, with whom he shared a 40-year relationship before marrying in 2017, and his younger sister, Pamela.