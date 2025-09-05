actor-contacts-police-after-claim-he-died-circulates-online

A veteran actor called the police after a false social media post announced his death, causing confusion and worry among his family, friends, and fans.

Understandably, Bollywood actor Raza Murad has expressed frustration over false rumors about his death.

“There are individuals who, for reasons I cannot fathom, seem troubled by my very presence,” the 74-year-old recently said, per ANI News. “They circulated news of my passing, extended condolences, and even concocted details such as my birthday and a fictitious date of death. This is incredibly serious,” the Namak Haraam actor added.

Murad delved deeper into the emotional toll the hoax has taken on him.

“My throat, tongue, and lips have become parched from constantly reassuring people that I’m alive. This false information has circulated widely. I’m receiving calls and messages from all over the globe, and many are even sending me screenshots of the post,” the actor detailed.

“Whoever perpetrated this clearly possesses a twisted mindset. This appears to be someone who has accomplished nothing of significance and finds pleasure in such disgraceful behavior,” Murad added.

Raza Murad Slams Online Hoaxes Aimed at Actors

The actor also said law enforcement is taking the situation seriously.

“They’ve accepted my complaint and are in the process of registering an FIR. I’ve been assured that they will conduct a thorough investigation and take legal measures against the individual accountable,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the beloved actor took aim at online hoaxes.

“This must come to an end,” he insisted. “It’s not solely about me. Numerous celebrities are falsely reported as deceased while they are very much alive. It’s profoundly wrong, and those who disseminate such misinformation should face consequences.”

Raza Murad is beloved by fans for his powerful voice and impactful performances. Recently, he appeared in the Hindi TV series Megha Barsenge and the Prime Video docu-series Cinema Marte Dum Tak.