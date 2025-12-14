‘Ace of Cakes’ Personality Duff Goldman and Wife Shares Major Life Update

Food Network star Duff Goldman and his wife, Johnna, have something extra sweet baking this holiday season.

Videos by Suggest

The happy couple is expecting their second child together this spring, Goldman recently announced in an Instagram post.

“Oh boy! @johnnapgoldman has another bun in the oven! I think Josephine is going to be the best big sister ever,” the 50-year-old Ace of Cakes alum wrote in the November 27 post.

The heartwarming photo showed the celebrity chef with a hand on 32-year-old Johnna’s growing belly, alongside their adorable 4-year-old daughter, Josephine.

Johnna also shared a heartwarming family photo on Instagram to announce the exciting news.

“I feel so extra grateful for my healthy, happy, growing family! ✨Baby Goldman number 2 coming Spring 2026! 🥰,” she wrote alongside the sweet shot.

Friends and Fans React to Duff Goldman and Wife’s Big Baby News

Of course, Goldman’s celebrity chef friends were quick to chime in, serving up their congratulations on the upcoming addition with his wife, who happens to be 18 years his junior—talk about a recipe for excitement!

Goldman’s Holiday Baking Championship co-judge Kardea Brown couldn’t resist chiming in, dropping a heartfelt comment: “🥹🙏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 tears of joy!!!! Congratulations, you guys!!!” Looks like the judges aren’t just sweet on desserts…

Food Network chef Aarti Sequeira also jumped in with her own sweet message, writing on Goldman’s post, “OH MY GOSH IM SO EXCITED!!!!!”

“Josephine is going to be the best big sister!!!” Holiday Baking Championship host Jesse Palmer gushed.

Fans also flooded the comments with well-wishes. One fan congratulated Goldman and his “muffins,” while another tried to crack the code on a potential gender reveal, asking if “Did u say oh boy??!! 💙💙” was a hint about the bun in the oven.

Duff and Johnna first met online in 2016. The celebrity chef was 41 at the time, while his bride-to-be was 23. Just two weeks after their first date, the couple took a trip to Hawaii together.

Duff Goldman and his wife, Johnna, in 2019. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

‘It was obvious pretty quickly that we were really into each other,” Duff previously told PEOPLE, even though the two initially were not “looking for anything serious.”

Three years later, the pair tied the knot at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles.