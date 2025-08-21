Accused Quadruple Murderer Claims He Was FBI Informant Whose Cover Was Blown

Austin Drummond, the 28-year-old Tennessee man who allegedly killed four and abandoned an infant baby, has claimed that he was an FBI informant whose cover was blown.

Drummond is accused of killing Adriana Williams, 20, Matthew Wilson, 21, Cortney Rosa, 38, and Braydon Williams, 15, a family of four, back in July. Then, he allegedly abandoned a 7-month-old in a car seat at a “random stranger’s front yard, as reported by ABC News.

Drummond had just recently been released from prison in late 2024 and is now back in jail, charged with first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Now, more than two weeks after his arrest, Austin Drummond has broken his silence.

A Supposed FBI Informant

In an interview with WTVF, Drummond claimed to have assisted multiple law enforcement agencies. This included the Federal Bureau of Investigation, supposedly assisting them as an undercover informant.

According to him, he helped crack down on drug smuggling in jails and prisons, which led to many arrests. Then, he claimed he became an undercover member of the Vice Lords, a known street and prison gang.

However, weeks before he allegedly murdered the family of four, Drummond claimed his cover was blown.

“They found out I was an informant,” Drummond told the outlet. “I was afraid that because I was an informant things would go wrong, things would happen to me.”

As a result, the four people were murdered, and he “ran,” saying that he was scared.

Drummond insisted on his innocence, saying that he thought of his alleged victims as his family. However, without providing details, he said, as per WVTF, that he was “directly involved in the killings.”

When asked about their deaths and how the 7-month-old ended up in a “random stranger’s front yard,” Drummond didn’t answer.

As per the outlet, Lake County District Attorney Danny Goodman, Jr. is aware of the claims. However, he sustains that Drummond was the one behind the murders and that he had a clear motive.

As reported by Law & Crime, Austin Durmmond has previous convictions, including armed robbery, vandalism, and retaliation, and was charged with attempted murder.