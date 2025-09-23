Acclaimed Author Breaks Hip in Fall Down Stairs After He ‘Had Been Drinking’

Acclaimed author Mikal Gilmore has shared a tragic tale that involves him breaking his hip and his newly fractured home.

On September 20, Mikal Gilmore posted a lengthy admission on Facebook. It went over how he broke his hip and how it led to the dismantling of his marriage.

“As most of you know from our posts here, Elaine and I have separated. Our marriage is over, and we will not be coming back together. I am sorrier than I can say,” he wrote, coming out strong.

“It was my fault,” he wrote. “I had been drinking Sunday night into Monday morning. When I left the bedroom, I fell down the stairs. I hit my left hip, breaking it. I could hardly believe it. Yet I could believe it all too well.”

This accident left him needing emergency care, but he refused it, likely still intoxicated during and after the fall.

When his wife, Elaine, came home, however, she called the ambulance right away. He was lying there for eight hours before she got home.

Thankfully, he received the care he needed, but he wasn’t permitted back home. His alcohol issues caused the accident and the dissolution of his marriage.

Mikal Gilmore Underwent Hip Replacement Surgery

The paramedics rushed Mikal Gilmore to Northridge Hospital. The doctors there were able to perform a hip replacement surgery the next day, on September 16.

After the surgery, he was taken to Kaiser in Woodland Hills for physical therapy. Doctors expect Gilmore to make a full recovery. He has since been moved to a living facility in Canoga Park, where both the food and his roommates aren’t great.

Gilmore had to be moved to a living space as his wife didn’t allow him home, even for recuperation purposes.

“I tried to plead my way out of it, but she was adamant. Our marriage was over,” he explained.

He fully blames himself for the undoing of his marriage. In a separate post, he explained how his wife has put up with his poor decisions for far too long, and that he will not tolerate any disrespect thrown her way.

He continued, “I soon understood that she had made the right decision. I didn’t try pleading again and I will not. I have too much respect for her.”