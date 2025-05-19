Acclaimed Actress and Grammy-Winning Musician Spark Baby Speculation — But Here’s the Truth

Bon Iver fans were scratching their heads after a photo of band leader Justin Vernon, actor Cristin Milioti, and a mystery baby popped up on social media.

Bon Iver released their fifth studio album, SABLE, fABLE, last month. To celebrate the occasion, a Wisconsin record store announced a special giveaway of exclusive “behind the scenes” photo books. One of the featured photographs captures a family-portrait-style image of Vernon, Milioti, and a baby, which totally didn’t confuse anyone.

The portrait, also shared by Bon Iver on Instagram, features Vernon seated, cradling a young baby, while Milioti—known for her roles in How I Met Your Mother, Black Mirror, and *The Penguin*—stands behind him, her hands resting gently on his shoulders.

Vernon is known for keeping his personal life private, and according to Stereogum, he is not believed to have children.

“Boohoo, I thought I’d have kids and a wife and like, that kind of love in my life,” he admitted recently on the New York Times Popcast. “But I have my health. I have joy. I have love in my life everywhere I look.”

Fans Speculate on Cristin Milioti and Justin Vernon Possibly Having a Baby Together

Still, that didn’t stop fans from speculating that Vernon had become a daddy after the image dropped. “Whoa… do Cristin Milioti and Justin Vernon have a baby together???” one X user wondered.

Meanwhile, the comments under Bon Iver’s Instagram post featuring the picture also ran wild.

“OMFGGGG, did happy Bon just break the internet?!” one onlooker exclaimed. “Wait, he’s with Gen Z Marisa Tomei?!?” a second fan wondered. “Never in my life have I been more confused,” yet another fan admitted.

Perhaps adding fuel to the fire, Milioti sings, too. She starred in the Broadway musical Once and earned a Grammy for the cast recording. In 2021, she debuted her first single… a cover of Bon Iver’s “715 Creeks.”

However, the entire thing appears to be a ruse.

As Stereogum pointed out, Cristin Milioti isn’t shacked up with Justin Vernon, and they’re definitely not in the baby-raising business together. She also hasn’t been spotted rocking a baby bump. The artwork appears to be part of the album concept, not an announcement about baby news meant to shock or surprise.