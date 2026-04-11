Singer Undergoes Surgery for ‘Herniated Disc and Nerve Pain’

A singer from a rising disco/funk group from Brooklyn, New York, shared with fans that she underwent surgery for a herniated disc and nerve pain.

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Piya Malik of Say She She recently took to Instagram to give fans the harrowing health update.

“We took the advice to be ‘more laid back’… maybe a little too literally😬🛏️❤️‍🩹,” the message began alongside a photo of Malik in a wheelchair in front of Cedars-Sinai in Marina Del Rey.

“Our girl Piya has been laid up this past week with a herniated disc and nerve pain,” the band added, explaining that despite their efforts to make the festivals happen, she was “now heading into surgery…so we’re sadly going to have to cancel.”

“We’re so grateful she’s getting the care she needs and will be okay,” the band continued, adding that they were “truly gutted to miss these shows.” They also thanked “the incredible team at Cedars-Sinai for looking after her!!!”

“Sending so much love… and we promise, we’ll be back soon😘,” the band concluded.

Say She She Fans and Friends Wish Singer Piya Malik Well on Her Surgery

Of course, both fans and high-profile pals wished the singer well on her surgery in the comments section.

“Oh Piya, I hope you get well soon! Best wishes and good luck with the surgery!” one top comment read. “Rest up, sis. Sending loads of love and healing thoughts,” another fan added.

Singer Piya Malik of Say She She performs live at The Showbox on January 31, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jim Bennett/Getty Images)

“Sexy to Someone” singer Clairo also chimed in with “Get well soon, P!!!!!!!! My loveeeeee, I’m so sorry!!” Meanwhile, The Roots legend Quest Love added, “Godspeed 🙏🏾.”

Despite the harrowing news, the band just took to Instagram to promote their new EP, “PAWA.”