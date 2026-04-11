Jonah Hill Reveals Secret Marriage (and He’s Now a Father)

In a surprising new interview, Jonah Hill casually dropped that he’s been busy with a few side projects: a secret marriage and two kids.

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In a new interview with Martin Scorsese for Interview Magazine, Hill confirmed his marriage to Olivia Millar and the recent birth of their second child.

While speaking with the legendary filmmaker, Hill shared that it takes a special project to pull him away from his family.

“And I have two kids now. The only thing that could separate me from my family is the editing room,” the 42-year-old told Scorsese. “I love the writing, I love the shooting, but editing…it’s like dessert every day. Even the problems are dessert.”

In the same article, Hill referred to Millar as his wife, confirming the two are married.

Hill even shared a moment of pre-screening panic with his wife about his new movie, Outcome, which he wrote, directed, and starred in. “I was saying to my wife, ‘He’s seeing it over the weekend, so what if he hates it but already agreed to do it?'” he recalled. The film dropped Friday on Apple TV.

Jonah Hill and Olivia Millar Were First Linked in 2022

Hill and Millar were first seen together in Santa Barbara in September 2022. According to PEOPLE, the couple welcomed their first child in June 2023. Millar is the daughter of ’80s supermodel Esmé Marshall.

Millar, who co-owns the online vintage shop Chasseresse with her older sister, was also spotted wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring.

The Superbad star was previously engaged to Gianna Santos, but they called it quits in October 2020. Hill was later linked to surfer Sarah Brady, shutting down engagement claims in February 2022.