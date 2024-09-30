Acclaimed Actor Gavin Creel Dead at 48, Cause of Death Revealed

Gavin Creel, one of Broadway’s most celebrated leading men for over two decades, passed away today in New York City. His death comes just two months after he was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of sarcoma. He was 48 years old.

His death was confirmed by his partner, Alex Temple Ward, per Deadline. Creel had been receiving treatment for metastatic melanotic peripheral nerve sheath sarcoma at New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering, following his diagnosis in July. After completing his hospital treatment, he moved to hospice care at home.

Gavin Creel and Jane Krakowski perform onstage during the 2016 Annual Tony Awards. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Creel, one of Broadway’s premier musical theater artists, made his debut in 2002 with a leading role in Thoroughly Modern Millie, which earned him a Tony Award nomination. Seven years later, he achieved this honor again with his portrayal of Claude in the 2009 revival of Hair.

In 2017, he was honored with a Tony Award for his portrayal of Cornelius in Broadway’s Hello, Dolly!, sharing the stage with the legendary Bette Midler.

Creel received the 2014 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Elder Price in The Book of Mormon. He had previously toured the United States with this role before bringing it to the Broadway stage.

Gavin Creel pictured with David Hyde Pierce at the Tony Awards “Meet the Nominees Press Junket” in 2017. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

His notable stage credits also include La Cage aux Folles (2004), Waitress (2019), and Into the Woods (2022).

Gavin Creel’s Prolific Career Outside of the Stage

Primarily a stage star, Creel expanded his horizons into television and film. He portrayed the singing waiter Bill in Eloise at the Plaza and Eloise at Christmastime alongside Dame Julie Andrews. In 2021, he was cast in Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Stories with Matt Bomer. Meanwhile, in 2022, his solo concert was filmed for the premiere episode of PBS’ Stars Onstage at Westport Country Playhouse.

Creel also composed music and began producing albums in collaboration with his friend Robbie Roth. The first of which was titled Goodtimenation (2006). His subsequent musical releases include Quiet (2010), Get Out (2012), and the single Noise (2011), which aimed to raise funds and awareness for marriage equality.

He is survived by his partner, Alex Temple Ward, as well as his mother, Nancy Clemens Creel, and father, James William Creel. Additionally, he leaves behind his sisters, Heather Elise Creel and Allyson Jo Creel, along with her wife, Jen Kolb.