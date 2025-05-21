AC/DC Postpones Major Stadium Concert

On Tuesday, AC/DC was forced to pull the plug on their show at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The legendary classic rock group took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal the reason behind the sudden cancellation.

“Tonight’s AC/DC show at Nissan Stadium has been rescheduled to tomorrow, May 21, due to inclement weather,” the message reads. “All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date. Ticket purchasers will receive an email with more information.”

According to The Tennessean, Nashville, as well as most of middle Tennessee, was under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. on Tuesday evening. It was reported that all modes of severe weather, including quarter-sized hail, winds over 70 mph, and tornadoes, would be possible.

Along with middle Tennessee, parts of Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky were under tornado watch.

Meanwhile, Nashville will have a clear Wednesday, with temperatures in the mid-70s.

AC/DC is currently on their “Power Up” tour. The North American leg kicked off in Minneapolis on Apr.10 and is scheduled to wrap up in Cleveland on May 28.

AC/DC Fans Are Determined To Attend The Rescheduled Concert

Following the bad news about the AC/DC concert in Nashville, fans who were supposed to go to the show are determined to attend the rescheduled event.

“I’m driving from Atlanta and I’m almost to Nashville,” one fan wrote on X. “We’re still going and hope we find a room for tomorrow night. I don’t want to miss your concert.”

Another fan wrote, “To Us: a 5 day rested Brian [Johnson]… This will be the best of the US leg.”

However, not everyone was happy about the concert’s reschedule. Critics quickly posted their thoughts on the X post.

“This notice so late in the day is garbage,” one critic wrote. “I flew my daughter in from out of state for her graduation present, as you are her favorite band, and we cannot stay through tomorrow. The storm is forecasted to be out of area by 8 pm. Bad form Nissan Stadium, bad form Nashville & AC/DC.”

Another disgruntled fan added, “Absolute bulls– to call off the event. They’re supposed to be over 1 inch of rain, and it was only 3/10 inch of rain, and no rain at concert time, and no inclement weather. Flying in has spent all the money on hotels, tickets, etc., and have no concert to go to. Pretty shitty!”