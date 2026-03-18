abc-tv-personality-has-beef-with-his-former-co-stars

Nearly three years after he was a contestant for Dancing with the Stars, ABC TV personality Harry Jowsey admits he has some beef with those who appeared with him on the show.

Videos by Suggest

While speaking to fellow DWTS alum Danielle Fishel on her Pod Meets World podcast last week, Jowsey said he was “glad” not to be friends with any of his fellow Season 32 competitors, despite having the “best time” on the show.

“Everyone was really lovely, and then they weren’t,” he explained. “So I was like, I don’t know if you guys are really my friends or—it was just, it was horrible. I was trying my best with all the noise and everything.”

Jowsey then claimed that “a lot of people” would not text him back or would unfollow him on social media following the season. He also noted that the fellow contestants didn’t even reach out to him when his father passed away in 2024.

“The biggest thing that upset me the most is when my dad passed, no one texted me, and I was really close to them,” he continued. “No one had texted me apart from [pro Sasha Farber], and I was like, OK.”

Jowsey said he saw one of the Season 32 competitors at the gym following his father’s death. However, they didn’t offer any condolences.

“But when I posted the photo like, and my dad’s passed, they just like it,” he pointed out. “And I’m like, I would have moved mountains. If it was you, I would have been there. So I think that’s why I’m like, I’m kind of glad that that chapter [is behind me].”

Jowsey Isn’t Upset About the Ghosting Anymore

Although initially unhappy about being ghosted, Jowsey was “kind of glad” he wasn’t friends with any other competitor.

In fact, he simply noted that it was “all good” at the end of the day.

“It’s such a bubble and nothing else matters,” he added.

Along with Jowsey, others who starred on Season 32 of DWTS were Xochitl Gomez, Ariana Madix, Jason Mraz, Charity Lawson, Barry Williams, Matt Walsh, and Alyson Hannigan.