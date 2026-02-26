ABC Soap Opera Star’s Devices Hacked: ‘Freaking Me Out’

ABC soap opera star Kirsten Storms revealed over the weekend that her electronic devices were hacked.

“I was wondering if anyone who follows me knows someone who investigates or looks into, like, devices being hacked,” the General Hospital actress shared. “If you could please DM me if you know someone, or like a retired police officer, somebody who specializes in this sort of thing, I would really appreciate it.”

Storms further explained that following her move to Tennessee, her cell phone, internet, and iCloud were hacked. She also said that someone had gained access to her apartment and was “relentlessly” accessing her internet and “doing stuff” to her accounts.

The actress then noted that she had spoken with the Franklin Police Department and wanted to share her story online. She pointed out that she wanted to find a cybersecurity specialist since the police department does not have a cyber division.

“I appreciate the messages,” Storms later said in an update. “Really hoping somebody has, like, a cousin or a brother who really knows computers. But thank you, guys, for at least reposting. Really appreciate it.”

The Actress Returns to ‘General Hospital’ Following Six-Month Hiatus

Storms’ cybersecurity discussion comes just days after she returned to General Hospital following a six-month hiatus.

The actress returned to the ABC soap opera as Maxie. She previously stepped away from the show after she was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm.

In a December update, Storms teased her return to General Hospital.

“My last appointment was with a new Neurosurgeon in St Louis,” she shared in an Instagram post. He told me that I am in the ‘gray zone’ for the aneurysm procedure. It’s not super small, but it’s not at the mandatory surgery size.”

Storms then stated, “Basically, I can keep monitoring it — or have the coiling done, BUT he told me I wasn’t in immediate/’OMG! it’s going to burst tomorrow!’ kind of danger. Obvi, great news. 💁🏼‍♀️ Trying to see if I’m comfortable with the ‘wait and see if it gets worse’ plan.”

“I do know that I am not eager to hop right on the operating table,” she added. “(Plz refer to my post in 2021, following my craniotomy. The pic of the back of my head will *possibly* convey why this topic is a little difficult for me to openly discuss. And of course there was that surgery back in Jan this year 🙅🏼‍♀️).”