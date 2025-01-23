ABC News’ Elizabeth Nissen Dies Three Days After Her Birthday

Elizabeth Nissen, a former ABC News correspondent, passed away just three days after she celebrated her 71st birthday.

Videos by Suggest

ABC News reported that Nissen appeared on World News Tonight the evening Princess Diana died in 1997 and was a frequent correspondent on Nightline. She was regarded for her broadcasting journalism career.

Along with ABC News, Elizabeth Nissen appeared on CNN, The Wall Street Journal, and Newsweek. She was also the co-founder and senior producer of NBC News’ educational division, NBC Learn.

Her obituary confirmed she passed away on Jan. 7. The cause of death was not revealed.

“A lifelong reader, learner, and teacher, Beth was passionate about communicating information in a relatable way,” Nissen’s obituary also read. “She prepared her students to be critical thinkers, and helped teachers improve methods and techniques for more effective instruction.”

The obituary further revealed that Nissen was a caregiver, a true oldest—most responsible—sibling. The broadcasting journalist was an active member of her local Rotary Club.

Nissen also was a member of The Adelphies group at 1st Presbyterian Church in Ann Arbor.

“She is remembered for her wit, her knowledge, her compassion, and her nurturing of friendships through extensive personal correspondence,” the obituary added. “She was an avid Wolverine—and Lions—fan.”

Nissen is survived by five of her six siblings. Although she had no children of her own, Nissen was said to be a beloved aunt to nine nieces and nephews, all of whom admired and cherished her.

She is preceded in death by her brother Jon; her mother, Patricia A. Bonnet; and her father, Eugene W. Nissen.

Elizabeth Nissen Had Been Working on Multiple Books Over the Years

According to the Rotary Club of Ann Arbor, Elizabeth Nissen had been working on multiple books over the past six years.

“Beth is trying to make progress on three books she is writing,” the Rotary Club shared in her member bio. “A history of the knife (from the earliest pre-hominid edged stone tools, to laser and gamma ray knives); a biography of the Finnish composer Jean Sibelius; and a novel.”

The Rotary Club further shared that Nissen had returned to Ann Arbor and was living with her father. She was working as a freelance producer of science and education videos for NBC Learn, and the National Science Foundation, Scholastic.

Nissen was also working with other online content producers.

“She is developing strategies, plus printed and online materials,” the Rotary Club then added. “To help these students improve their skills in reading with discernment and judgment, and writing clear, evidence-based text — what College Board President David Coleman calls the critical 21st century ability to “read like a detective and write like a reporter.”





