ABC Correspondent Matt Peacock Dead at 72, Cause of Death Revealed

Former Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) journalist Matt Peacock passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 30, following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.

Peacock had been with the national broadcaster since 1973 and was a senior journalist as well as the chief political correspondent for current affairs radio in Canberra. He was also a foreign correspondent in London, Washington, and New York City.

Matt Peacock was further known for his investigation into asbestos issues.

Fellow ABC journalist Quentin Dempster praised Matt Peacock as being a “great ABC radio and TV broadcaster and investigative journalist.”

“Matt has died at Royal North Shore Hospital after a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer,” Dempster stated.

Dempster also took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce Peacock’s passing. “We mourn the death of Matt Peacock, the great ABC radio and TV broadcaster and investigative journalist. Matt has died at Royal North Shore Hospital after a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. His 30 year exposure of asbestosis stands as a profound legacy, saving countless lives.”

ABC chair Kim Williams also shared that the broadcaster is saddened by the loss of Peacock. “He was dedicated to pursuing the health impacts of asbestos in different communities,” Williams said. “Defending the marginalized and giving a voice to people who needed their story to be told.”

Williams further pointed out, “Our audiences trusted him and knew him as a courageous and principled journalist who pursued those who hid from their responsibilities. He loved the ABC and believed in its integrity and standards, and he urged his colleagues to uphold these values without compromise.”

ABC News Director Issues Statement Following Matt Peacock’s Death

Meanwhile, ABC news director Justin Stevens issued a statement following Matt Peacock’s passing. Stevens had worked with Peacock for years on the TV program 7:30.

“I saw firsthand his experience as a journalist and commitment to bringing to light stories that held institutions, business, and government to account on behalf of the public,” Stevens explained.

Stevens also stated, “He had a natural and strong connection with the audience, and kept the longstanding trust of many he interviewed over the years because of his integrity and commitment to public interest journalism.”

Along with reporting on asbestos issues, Matt Peacock had written a number of books on the health hazard. This includes Asbestos: Work as a Health Hazard and The Forgotten People — a History of Australia’s South Sea Islanders.

The longtime journalist had written a book about the history of former Australian asbestos manufacturer James Hardie, Killer Company. The book was later turned into a TV mini-series Devil’s Dust.