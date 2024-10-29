Heavy Metal Icon Pit Passarell Dead at 56, Cause of Death Revealed

Pit Passarell, a beloved Brazilian heavy metal icon, passed away last month. He was 56 years old at the time of his death.

Passarell’s brother, Yves, shared the unfortunate news that the musician had died on Sept. 27. “It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of our beloved brother Pit Passarell. Surrounded by family and lifelong friends. A life full of light, love, joy, musicality, and courage. We will miss you and miss you very much. We love you, my brother.”



According to RadioRock, the musician had fallen ill and needed medical attention while performing at the Centro Culture Chico Science in São Paulo on Aug. 31. However, after being treated by on-site medical professionals, he was able to get back on stage and play the final two songs on his setlist.

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Passarell and his family moved to São Paulo, Brazil shortly after his birth. He and his brother Yves Passarell, alongside their friend Felipe Machado, formed the Brazilian metal band Viper in 1985.

While he initially played as Viper’s bassist, Pit eventually became the group’s vocalist in 1991. This was after the departure of Andre Matos. He wrote some of the band’s hit tracks, including “ “Living for the Night”, “Evolution”, and “Come from the Inside.”

In 2020, he released his debut solo album, Practicamente Nada, which was originally recorded between 2008 and 2009.

Brazilian Metal Band Viper Revealed Pit Passarell’s Cause of Death

Shortly before his death, the Brazilian metal band Viper announced Pit Passarell was battling pancreatic cancer.

“Pit Passarell has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer,” Viper stated. “He is facing this battle with great strength, courage, and determination he has always shown throughout his life.”

“We ask that everyone unite in positive thoughts and send good energies so that he can face this challenge with hope and serenity,” the band continued to share. “His family is offering all the support he needs and he is receiving the best medical care. Visitings are currently restricted.”

The band then added, “We sincerely thank you for the support and the countless messages of affection that we are receiving at this delicate moment. Thanks for the show of love and affection We count on everyone’s respect as we stand together and root for his recovery.”

He died two days after the band made the announcement.