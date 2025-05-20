ABC Correspondent Chooses Voluntary Assisted Dying: Iain Finlay Passes Away at 89

Veteran broadcaster Iain Finlay has passed away. The respected reporter chose to end his life through Voluntary Assisted Dying.

Finlay, a former journalist with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), died on Tuesday, May 6, at his home in New South Wales, Australia. He was surrounded by his partner of 60 years, Trish Clark, and their two children, Zara and Sean, per ABC.

He chose Voluntary Assisted Dying after a long fight with a rare disease called amyloidosis. The journalist’s organs were severely damaged by the disease, which causes amyloid proteins to build up in the body. Unfortunately, there is currently no cure.

Finlay was 89.

The day before he passed away, Finlay told ABC that he had started considering Voluntary Assisted Dying years ago, seeing it as a practical option. Although he joined a trial for amyloidosis, he chose Voluntary Assisted Dying after the treatment proved unsuccessful.

“There is no doubt this is an effort to control aspects of dying, having it administered to you at a particular time when your family can be there,” Finlay shared with the outlet.

“It’s going to be very traumatic for them, I suppose, even more than me.”

Voluntary Assisted Dying became legal in New Zealand in 2021. It applies to adults with terminal illnesses who are expected to die within six months and are experiencing “unbearable” suffering. Other countries that also permit some form of Medically Assisted dying include the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Canada, Belgium, and Colombia.

Iain Finlay’s Son Pays Heartwrenching Tribute to His Father

After Finlay’s death, his son Sean posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

“Today we farewelled a truly remarkable man, my father, Iain Murray McKenzie Finlay,” Sean wrote alongside a black and white photo of him and his dad.

“18 months ago my Pa, was diagnosed with a terminal disease called Amyloidosis — an incurable cardiac condition in which patients become increasingly breathless, ultimately leading to death,” he continued.

“For our father, the condition became progressively more intolerable and complex over the passing weeks and months, as it was accompanied by excruciating pain. Eventually, he could no longer stand or walk more than a few steps without gasping for breath,” he explained. Sean shared that “a decision was made” to explore Voluntary Assisted Dying.

“Following three consultations with doctors, the procedure was approved, with medication scheduled to be administered Today, 6th May 2025,” he explained.

“Before he left us, he said how privileged he felt to be able to choose the way he wanted to leave at home surrounded by family,” Sean added.

Meanwhile, Finlay launched his journalism career in 1956, reporting on the Melbourne Olympic Games for United Press. He later served as the Southeast Asia correspondent for ABC, where he spent eight years contributing to the program This Day Tonight.

Throughout his career as a reporter, Finlay interviewed iconic figures, including Ella Fitzgerald, Muhammad Ali, and Richard Nixon.