ABC Actor Diagnosed With Serious Muscle Disorder

ABC actor Steven W. Bailey is getting candid about his struggles with a serious muscle disorder. Bailey has been battling privately for the past five years. But with his symptoms advancing, he wanted to be honest with fans.

Bailey famously appeared on Grey’s Anatomy as Joe the bartender. But he’s also appeared on Modern Family, Chicago Fire, You, and more. Taking to social media, he explained his situation to fans.

He wrote, “It’s the darndest thing, but it turns out I have a rather rare genetic neuromuscular disorder. Weird, right? It’s called Congenital Myasthenia Syndrome, or CMS.”

ABC Actor Reveals Struggle

The ABC actor continued, “Not to be confused with the more common autoimmune disease, Myasthenia Gravis that you have probably heard of… your uncle’s friend has that one, I think. Out of career caution, diagnostic uncertainty, and being private about such things in general, I have been hiding my battle with this disease for over five years. Time to stop.”

Bailey explained that CMS affects the ability for his brain to interact with his muscles. This makes it difficult for the ABC actor to move around. He’s prone to getting tired more quickly.

He wrote, “The result being that my hands, arms, and legs tire quicker than they should, which makes them weaker than, well… anticipated. Sustained repetitive movements are particularly difficult and can cause my muscles to temporarily tighten and shut down.”

The ABC actor admits that his diagnosis is a mixed bag. He explained, “While this does often get me out of the chores of doing the dishes and folding laundry in my household, there are also some downsides, too. Such as issues with walking.”

He confessed that these days he uses a powered wheelchair more and more to get around. It’s got to the point where he’ll need to change who he portrays.

The ABC actor explained, “I am hopeful that there is still room for me in this industry that I love. I look forward to performing as characters who live their lives with a chair, creating a more representative world in film and television.”

He continued, “And now that I think of it, I don’t need to leap to my feet to object to that judge I mentioned earlier. They’ll hear me. And I can derail any town meeting from my chair — no problem. And as far as loose cannons go — well, you get the point.”