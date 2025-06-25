A Veteran Actress Was Found Dead in Her Flat: What We Know About Ayesha Khan’s Passing

Veteran Pakistani actress Ayesha Khan has passed away at the age of 76.

Police confirmed on Friday that Khan’s body was found in her home in a residential apartment in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, where she had been dead for several days, per Arab News. The level of decomposition suggested she had been there for at least a week before anyone noticed, authorities report.

The 76-year-old star’s body was taken to Jinnah Hospital for a post-mortem examination, and police have started questioning neighbors and relatives as part of the investigation. Neighbors reportedly alerted her family after noticing a strong odor coming from her home, which led to the discovery.

Confirming the report, police said that the body seemed to be around a week old, adding that the actress was living alone in the apartment. pic.twitter.com/qAE4si95hf — khattack marya🦋 (@khattackmarya8) June 20, 2025

According to Arab News, Police Surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed informed the media that the post-mortem will not be conducted until her son arrives. A Gulshan-i-Iqbal police spokesperson stated that the body was found on the night of June 19. Initial police examination suggested that she was in the bathroom at the time of her passing.

Khan had reportedly been living alone for many years after stepping back from her career. Her children live outside the area, and it is unclear if she had any health conditions.

The star is the elder sister of the well-known TV actress Khalida Riyasat. She gained fame for her roles in shows such as Akhri Chattan, Tipu Sultan: The Tiger Lord, Dehleez, Bol Meri Machli, and Ek Aur Aasman.

Khan was a versatile actress, known for performing in both comedy and drama. She often appeared with the popular small-screen duo Qazi Wajid and Talat Hussain, making them one of PTV’s most beloved on-screen pairs.

Her most recent role was in 2020, on Hum TV’s Soteli Maamta.

Tributes Pour in for Ayesha Khan in the Wake of Her Passing

Tributes poured in for the star as news of her death emerged. HUM TV, the entertainment channel she often worked with, wrote, “May her soul rest in peace. Our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones.”

Actor Adnan Siddiqui also shared a heartfelt post on Instagram to pay tribute to the star.

“There are people you meet early in your journey who leave behind quiet but lasting imprints,” Siddiqui began.”For me, Ayesha Khan sahiba was one of those people. I met her on the set of Uroosa, my very first drama; I was a rookie then, a true greenhorn with only a few modelling assignments and commercials to my name.”

“She was my on-screen mother but brought a compassion reminiscent of a maternal figure, a presence that soothed, grounded. [Khan] made a space feel more human. She was never loud, never needing to prove anything — her craft did all the talking,” he continued.

“Her kindness, her elegance, her calm strength, all of it taught me so much, even when she wasn’t trying to. I consider it a gift to have shared screen space with her. Ayesha jee wasn’t just an actor; she was an atmosphere. And her absence will be deeply felt.”