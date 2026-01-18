A ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Favorite Turns 46 Today

Prepare to feel slightly ancient, How I Met Your Mother fans: everyone’s favorite “Big Fudge,” Jason Segel, officially turns 46 today.

That’s right, the lovable goof who first won our hearts in Judd Apatow’s classic sitcom Freaks and Geeks is officially closer to 50 than 40 as of today. Let that sink in (and maybe slap a bass in his honor).

Segel frequently stars alongside actors like Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, and Cameron Diaz. Beyond his iconic TV roles, he is well-known for films such as Knocked Up, The Muppets, and I Love You, Man.

One of his first major breakthroughs was his lead role as the heartbroken Peter Bretter in Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008). Because what better way to get over an ex than flying to Hawaii, only to find her staying at the same resort with her new rockstar boyfriend? It was the ultimate “cringe-comedy” vacation that we all somehow wanted to be on.

Birthday Boy Jason Segel’s Love Life Is on the Upswing

Segel’s characters may struggle in the love department, but the man himself is living the rom-com dream. After popping the question to fiancée Kayla Radomski last June, the couple finally celebrated their engagement this past Sunday at Pasadena’s Cannonball restaurant. “I can’t wait to get married to Kayla,” Segel gushed during the champagne toast, per The Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Kayla was a bit more thoughtful, telling the crowd, “We’re so grateful, thank you all for being here. You all have made some kind of impact in our lives, and it’s so special to share this with all of you.”

“Yeah, we love you. Cheers!” Segal added, raising his glass.

The couple’s romantic shindig came with a not-so-subtle reminder—”We’re engaged” proudly stamped across posters and cocktail napkins.

Jason Segel and Kayla Radomski attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Boston Celtics at Intuit Dome on January 03, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

The celebrations will likely continue, with Segal’s 46th birthday today and Radomski’s 35th birthday tomorrow…

The Daily Mail reports that they likely first met in 2021 while filming HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, where she played a Laker Girl, and he portrayed Jerry West.

That said, Segel is a pretty prolific romantic. The How I Met Your Mother alum has reportedly previously dated Alexis Mixter, Bojana Novakovic, Michelle Williams, Lindsay Lohan, Michelle Trachtenberg, Michelle Ryan, Chloë Sevigny, Drew Barrymore, and Linda Cardellini.

Why ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Fans Have a Treat Coming Later This Month

Meanwhile, How I Met Your Mother fans have something to look forward to later this month. Segel will resume his role as grieving therapist Jimmy Laird in the third season of his dramedy series Shrinking, which premieres January 28 on Apple TV+.

Joining him is his HIMYM co-star, Cobie Smulders, who will play a potential love interest.