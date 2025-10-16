A ‘Breaking Bad’ Fan Favorite Is Getting Married

A Breaking Bad star just broke good—he proposed to his longtime girlfriend, and she said “yes”!

RJ Mitte, 33, best known for playing Walter “Flynn” White Jr. on the beloved series, proposed to Kennedy Suarez on her 30th birthday on October 10.

According to PEOPLE, the sweet moment happened at the 56th annual Dia del Sol 2025 fundraising gala, which benefits United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) of San Diego. The Breaking Bad fan favorite, who has cerebral palsy, is an official ambassador for the organization.

“I’m thrilled to have found my person, my partner in life who makes me want to be better, no matter what we’re doing,” Mitte gushed to the outlet. “Kennedy is my everything, and I can’t wait to officially start our life together and see what adventures life takes us on next.”

Kennedy Suarez and ‘Breaking Bad’ alum RJ Mitte are engaged! (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

The couple dated for five years after being friends for a decade, according to PEOPLE. During a trip together, they realized their feelings had grown and decided to take their relationship to the next level.

The couple hasn’t started wedding planning yet, as they are happily settling into their life in Brownsville, Texas.

PEOPLE reports that Mitte and Suarez also participate in advocacy work. Mitte serves as president of his family’s Austin-based charity, The Mitte Foundation. The foundation focuses on revitalizing and funding marginalized community needs in South Texas, including projects like the Mitte Cultural District in Brownsville.

Meanwhile, Suarez works remotely as an HR Generalist. She often travels with Mitte for his appearances and joins him on film projects to assist with his daily tasks.

Since his role on Breaking Bad, Mitte has acted in indie and mainstream films. His film Westhampton premiered at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival, and he has upcoming releases like Love Me Dead (co-starring Dove Cameron) and Talking to Strangers.