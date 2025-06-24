A Beloved Actor Will Return for ‘Spaceballs’ Sequel After Being Out of the Film Industry For Years

A beloved actor is expected to return to the big screen for the long-awaited sequel of the cult classic Spaceballs.

According to Deadline, Rick Moranis, who previously retired from acting in 1997, will reprise his role as Dark Helmet in Spaceball 2. Bill Pullman, who played Lone Starr in the original film, will also return and reprise his role. Mel Brooks, Spaceballs director and star, is reprising his role as Yogurt.

Brooks announced the sequel earlier this month.

The sequel, which is slated to hit theaters in 2027, is described as a “non-prequel non-root sequel part two but with reboot elements franchise expansion” film.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar director Josh Greenbaum will be directing the film, and Frozen star Josh Gad is among those writing the script. Gad is also expected to appear in the new movie and serve as a producer.

Keke Palmer has also joined the sequel’s cast.

Rick Moranis Stepped Back From Acting to Focus On Raising His Children

Rick Moranis decided to step back from acting to focus on caring for his two children. He started his acting break in 1997, just a few years after his wife, Ann Belsky, died from cancer.

“I’m a single parent and just found that it was too difficult to manage to raise my kids and to do the traveling involved in making movies,” he explained. “So I took a little bit of a break. And the little bit of a break turned into a longer break.”

“And then I found that I don’t miss it,” he added.

While he has not appeared in live-action films in decades, Moranis told The Hollywood Reporter he has not officially retired. He pointed out that he was just selective about his future roles.

Along with Spaceballs, Moranis is known for his roles in the Ghostbusters and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids franchises. He was also in Little Shop of Horrors, Parenthood, and The Flintstones.