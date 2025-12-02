’90s Sitcom Star and Wife Welcome Baby

’90s kids just got hit with a reality check—a sitcom child star from their childhood is now a dad in real life.

Videos by Suggest

Boy Meets World alum Ben Savage took to social media on Thanksgiving to share some big news: he and wife Tessa Angermeier are now playing the roles of Mom and Dad… Their first child, a baby girl, has officially joined the cast.

“Welcome little one,” the 45-year-old wrote in his Instagram announcement, sharing sweet photos of him holding his daughter’s hand and bonding with her in the hospital—already nailing the dad-life debut.

Of course, millennials rushed to the comments section to congratulate Savage and make lots of Boy Meets World hat tips.

“Girl Meets World (for real),” one fan gushed, referring to the belated Boy Meets World spinoff. “Awe, congratulations!!! Boy meets baby … much love to you and your sweet family!” a second fan echoed. “Boy met his girl in this world!! Congrats!!” a third fan added.

Savages’s former costars also joined in.

“Wow, bro!! 🐣🍼 a very happy Thanksgiving,” his sitcom pal Matthew Lawrence added. “Congratulations to both of you,” Boy Meets World alum Maitland Ward also chimed in.

Ben Savage Returns with More Sweet Baby Snapshots

On Sunday, the former sitcom star gave fans a glimpse into his new dad life, sharing photos from a family walk with Angermeier and their baby girl. “Family of three,” Savage wrote alongside the sweet shots.

The imagery had some fans feeling the passage of time…

“From a young age, you raised so many of us,” one fan wrote in the comments section. “In a way, maybe unfairly, you belonged to the world. But this girl, Mr. Savage, belongs to you and you alone. You deserve to cherish every moment with your baby and know she is a gift to you and yours. Thank you for everything you have done for so many of us.”

Savage and Angermeier announced they were expecting in May. They posted an Instagram photo of them holding a sonogram with the caption, “Arriving this fall.”

“I’m telling Topanga,” one fan joked at the time.