cbs-actor-divorcing-wife-just-months-after-tying-the-knot

A CBS actor is ending his marriage just months after he and his now-estranged wife exchanged vows.

Videos by Suggest

According to court records obtained by TMZ, The Young and the Restless star Bryton James filed for divorce from his wife of less than a year, Jahaira James, earlier this week in Los Angeles. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the split.

In his filing, the CBS actor requested that Jahaira restore her former name, Myers, once the divorce is finalized. He further revealed that he and James were married in March but separated in June. They do not have children, and Bryton is seeking to terminate the court’s ability to award either spousal support.

Bryton previously celebrated his and Jahaira’s relationship earlier this year. Parade reported in May that the actor shared a photo of Jahaira while they were attending a Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour show.

“What you’re looking at is the culmination of a lifetime of work, discipline, dedication, strength, bravery, and belief that my love @jahshonye continues to exude,” he wrote at the time. “Her journey is what inspiration wants to be when it grows up. And I am beyond proud to be a witness to her art as we share this life together 🧡.”

The post has since been deleted.

The CBS Actor Previously Stated He Didn’t Think He Was Going to Remarry Following His First Divorce

More than a decade before filing for divorce from Jahaira, Bryton had split from his first wife, Ashley Leisinger. The former couple was married from 2011 to 2014.

Seven years after his first divorce was finalized, the CBS actor admitted he wasn’t sure if he would ever remarry.

“I don’t think I’d get married again because I have different ideas about the institution of marriage and where it comes from and what it’s about,” he said during his 2021 appearance on the State of Mind with Maurice Benard podcast. “I’m not against it but I just don’t think I’d do it again.”

He further shared, “And also, I’ve learned a lot about myself and how I feel about children. It’s something that I’ve always kind of known that I didn’t want to have children, but it wasn’t something that has been as concrete as it is now, And it’s taken my experiences of being with people and really facing it.”